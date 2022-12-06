"They are missing out on a potential opportunity": Pokemon Unite community wants Gen 9 Pocket Monsters in-game

Reddit user u/NyaaPower posted about Ursifu's Pokemon Unite debut yesterday, which sparked discussion about Gen 9 entities being added to the title. The community has been waiting for this and firmly believes the inclusions will add more value to the franchise.

In this regard, one fan stated the following in the comment section of u/NyaaPower's post:

"I feel like they are missing out on a potential opportunity to advertise S/V games by adding a cool Gen 9 Pokemon, but what do I know, maybe that's better."

Readers can learn more about franchise fans' opinions regarding Gen 9 creatures being added to Pokemon Unite below.

Community discusses inclusion of Gen 9 Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite

With the release of Ursifu, trainers are excited about the idea of Gen 9 Pocket Monsters' addition to the Pokemon UNITE game meta. This will make the gameplay more dynamic and help bring more players to the title. Furthermore, the new entities can help draw more attention to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Several players seem to have dissected the situation from an eagle-eye perspective. A Reddit user with the id "u/shocktarts17" pointed out some factors related to this topic.

According to the user, these characters are said to have been designed months in advance. They also suggested that Unite isn't made in-house, so they might be hesitant to release major information about a new Pokemon in case it gets leaked.

Fans have also stated the names of popular Pocket Monsters like Gholdengo, Blaziken, and many more throughout the comments. Players speculate that Pocket Monsters with widespread popularity in the community will be added or considered as potential choices.

Any wrong guess can result in major backlashes, and the game developers know it all.

This topic of discussion has piqued fans' interest, with every new addition of a Pokemon always celebrated throughout the game. On top of that, adding Gen 9 creatures in Pokemon UNITE would gain immense traction. Adding up to it all, people are seen waiting for fighters like Annihilape and Armarouge.

Annihilape has garnered widespread love since its release in the latest titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mankey has been around since the franchise's beginning and has only recently received new upgrades.

Earlier, fans could only evolve Mankey into a Primeape, but this new evolution makes the fighter even more powerful, and players can't wait for it to join Pokemon UNITE.

People are also waiting for fighters like Kingambit and Toadscruel in Pokemon UNITE. These fighters will certainly bring the needed attention to the game, and it all started with the debut of Urshifu.

This latest addition has two separate play styles based on its different forms, a Fighting/Dark-type Single Strike Style and a Fighting/Water Rapid Strike Style.

The game's fan community has been demanding new fighters, and it is yet to add Pokemon from the latest generation. As developers at TiMi start adding these latest creatures, new playstyles will emerge in the fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes