Pokemon Unite active codes (April 2023): How to get Aeos coins and free licenses

Acquiring items and resources in Pokemon Unite can be a time-consuming process. Typically, trainers must repeatedly take on Unite Battles and complete missions or challenges to obtain things like Aeos Coins and Battle Points.

While participating in battles is certainly one way to receive resources and items, players can augment their stockpiles using free promo codes.

By going to the Daily Events screen and selecting Gift Exchange, players can enter active codes to receive things like Unite License rentals and holowear rentals, as well as free Aeos Coins and other goodies.

The codes that will work in Pokemon Unite vary over time, and there are already a few codes worth using in early April 2023.

Active Pokemon Unite promo codes as of April 6, 2023

To celebrate, enter code THANKYOUFOR100MM for the following:



- 1000x Aeos Coins

- 1x Gold Emblem Random Box



Thank you for 100 million downloads of #PokemonUNITE To celebrate, enter code THANKYOUFOR100MM for the following:- 1000x Aeos Coins- 1x Gold Emblem Random Box*Code expires on May 30, 2023

As of April 6, 2023, there are three total codes that should reward players with plenty of free items and resources, though one is available exclusively within the EU.

Regardless, trainers will want to work quickly and punch these codes into Pokemon Unite before they expire. More promo codes will inevitably be released, and the prior codes will become inactive.

Once fans have entered a valid code, they'll receive their items and other resources in their mailbox to be opened at their leisure.

Active Pokemon Unite Codes as of April 6

PDAY23EU - Provides Unite License rentals for Mew and Dragapult and a Charizard holowear rental. Expires on April 14, 2023. Available for players within the EU.

- Provides Unite License rentals for Mew and Dragapult and a Charizard holowear rental. Expires on April 14, 2023. Available for players within the EU. THANKYOUFOR100MM - Offers 1,000 Aeos Coins and a Gold Boost Emblem Box. Expires on May 31, 2023.

- Offers 1,000 Aeos Coins and a Gold Boost Emblem Box. Expires on May 31, 2023. UNITE1STKR - Gives trainers a 3-Day Limited License for Glaceon. Also provides a Blissey avatar outfit rental for seven days, a 7-Day Battle Point Boost Card, and a 7-Day Max Grade Trial Card.

Keep in mind that although these codes are available now, they can expire either on their defined expiration date or at the discretion of the developers. However, there is always a churn of new promo codes being released, so trainers should check online regularly to find any new ones that may pop up in the future.

The rate at which Gift Exchange codes appear and become obsolete is fairly quick, so there's certainly no time to lose. The sooner that players claim their free rewards, the less they'll have to worry about missing out on collecting them entirely.

In addition to what the current promos offer in Pokemon Unite, trainers can collect other great items and commodities with future codes. This includes special event-specific avatar clothing, defined Boost Emblems displaying certain Pokemon, and more.

If players want to complement their current grind of collecting resources, using these promos is a great way to get extra items and currencies to acquire a new Unite License, among other things.

In addition to checking online sites, trainers may also want to keep an eye on Pokemon Unite's official Twitter and other social media pages. Every so often, the game's official social media channels will share promo codes for players to utilize.

