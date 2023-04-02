Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 5: All rewards for every tier

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can currently participate in Season 5 of Ranked Battle, with the latest period offering several exciting in-game rewards across various tiers. Further, players will also be able to use a number of new pocket monsters in their head-to-head battles with each other in Season 5, which is sure to make matters more intense.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Ranked Battle sees trainers around the world test their skills and mettle against each other. The official announcement mentions that the game evaluates a player's battle skills based on their rank, which is affected by their match results. It also states that this rank is then utilized to match them with those who are similarly skilled to ensure parity in the competition.
Read on to find out what rewards await trainers for every tier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Every tier reward in Ranked Battle Season 5 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
To be eligible for rewards in Ranked Battle Season 5, trainers will need to complete at least one match irrespective of a win or loss. As mentioned above, they will be matched with those who have similar ranks. Players' end-of-season rewards will be dependent on the tier they finish in.
The list of rewards for every tier in Ranked Battle Season 5 is as follows:
Beginner Tier
- 5000x League Points
Poke Ball Tier
- 1x TM171 (Tera Blast)
- 10000x League Points
Great Ball Tier
- 1x TM171 (Tera Blast)
- 1x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Capsule
- 30000x League Points
Ultra Ball Tier
- 1x Sour Herba Mystica
- 1x Gold Bottle Cap
- 1x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Capsule
- 60000x League Points
Master Ball Tier
- 3x Sour Herba Mystical
- 1x Gold Bottle Cap
- 3x Bottle Cap
- 1x Ability Patch
- 100000x League Points
As mentioned in the official announcement, Season 5 Ranked Battle began on April 1 and will continue until April 30. It is set to follow Regulation C and players will be able to utilize the pocket monsters available in the Paldea Pokedex, Paradox Pokemon, and Four Treasures of Ruin in the battles.
Trainers will also be able to Terastalize their pocket monsters during battle. The banned list for the Ranked Battle Season 5 is as follows:
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Galarian Meowth
- Perrserker
- Hisuian Zorua
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in these battles.