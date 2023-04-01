Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 5: Schedule, banned list, rules, and more

Another season of Ranked Battle has kicked off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers able to participate in the same to engage with others in battles. Beginning on April 1, Season 5 is underway with more pocket monsters eligible to be used during the same.

The mechanics of Ranked Battle are beloved among the Pokemon community, with trainers getting to test their mettle in the Gen IX titles. While the crux of the battle involves two Pokemon facing off against each other, players also have to strategize what moves they will use, hidden abilities, held items, and various other factors.

This article details all of the available information regarding the ongoing Ranked Battle Season 5 that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can participate in, including the end date, the banned list of Pokemon, and much more.

Everything you need to know about the Ranked Battle Season 5 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The official announcement for Season 5 of Ranked Battle reads:

"A new season of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Ranked Battles has begun! This is a great time to dive into the action to test your Trainer skills in head-to-head battles with players around the world, move up the global leaderboards, and earn helpful in-game rewards."

Season 5 of Ranked Battle is scheduled to run until Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC. The announcement further confirmed that the current season will follow Regulation Set C and trainers will be allowed to Terastallize their Pokemon during battle.

Every Pokemon that's naturally available on the Paldea Pokedex can be utilized in Ranked Battle Season 5. This includes Paradox Pokemon (barring two of them) and the Four Treasures of Ruin. The former includes special pocket monsters that were introduced in Gen IX and resemble Ancient and Future relatives of contemporary Pokemon, according to Bulbapedia.

The latter marks four Legendary pocket monsters that can be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, namely Wo-Chien, Ting-Lu, Chien-Pao, and Chi-Yu. Unfortunately, it's quite tricky to catch these Pokemon in Paldea as their shrines must be unlocked by players during their adventures across the region.

The banned list of Pokemon for Ranked Battle Season 5 includes:

Koraidon

Miraidon

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Wooper

Quagsire

Galarian Meowth

Perrserker

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

The timers for the Ranked Battles in Season 5 are as follows:

Total Time: 20 minutes

Player Time: 7 minutes

Preview Time: 90 seconds

Turn Time: 45 seconds

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in Ranked Battle Season 5. They will square up against others of similar rank and prowess to "ensure even competition."

