Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Samurott Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, and more

Another round of the Mighty Tera Raid Battle event has appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and this time, Samurott is spawning in the limelight. The Formidable Pokemon is set to be the 7-star Tera Raid boss for the duration of the event, with players getting an opportunity to catch Samurott for the first team in the latest Generation IX titles.

The Generation V Pokemon is normally unavailable in the vast expanse of Paldea. Much like Charizard, Greninja, Decidueye, and Cinderace, the developers have utilized the black crystal Tera Raid event to introduce new faces from previous generations to the Gen IX region.

Read on to find out all the available information regarding the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event is set to be available to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players in two phases. The schedule for both of them is as follows:

The first phase began on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will run until Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC

The second phase will see Samurott return in black crystal Tera Raid Battles on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC

To participate in the event, players will need to interact with unique black crystals that are different from the normal Tera Raid crystals found across Paldea. Provided they have the structure unlocked, players will be able to encounter Samurott in Tera Raid Battles.

In both phases, Samurott is slated to bear the Mightiest Mark, signifying a Pocket Monster that has been caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. The Formidable Pokemon will sport the Bug Tera Type when encountered in battle, and trainers will have to prepare accordingly.

Samurott is a Water-type Generation V Pocket Monster that is the final form of the Unova Starter Pokemon, Oshawott. Catching Samurott from the ongoing event will also allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to get their hands on Oshawott and Dewott. They can do so by breeding the Tera Raid boss with a Ditto.

Trainers should also keep in mind that they can only catch Samurott from the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event once per save file. However, they can participate as many times as they want to get other in-game rewards, such as EXP. Candy, Bottle Cap, Tera Shards, and more.

Players will need to ensure that they have the latest iteration of the Poke Portal News downloaded, which should happen automatically if their Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet. It can also be done manually by going to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's in-game X menu, then selecting Mystery Gift and choosing Check Poke Portal News.

Furthermore, a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is compulsory for those who wish to participate in the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event while banding together with other trainers over the internet.

