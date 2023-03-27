Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Samurott

With the Mighty Decidueye Tera Raid Battle event coming to its conclusion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the developers at Game Freak have revealed the next 7-star Tera Raid Battle event that trainers can look forward to. The Tera Raid boss for the upcoming event will be the Generation V Pocket Monster Samurott.

The developers have utilized the mechanics of the black crystal 7-star Tera Raid Battle events to introduce Pocket Monsters from previous generations that are not normally available in the latest Gen IX titles. These include the likes of Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Decidueye.

Read on to find out when the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event is arriving in the vast expanse of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event is slated to start later this week in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to commence in the Gen IX titles on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The second phase of the event is slated to begin on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will run until Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

Introduced in Generation V, Samurott is a Water-type Pocket Monster that is the final form of the Unova starter Pokemon Oshawott. The arrival of the Formidable Pokemon will also mean that trainers who successfully catch it will be able to get their hands on Dewott and Oshawott by breeding Samurott with a Ditto.

Trainers participating in the upcoming event should be prepared to face a Bug Tera Type Samurott. Additionally, the Tera Raid boss will bear the Mighty Mark, indicating that it has been caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Trainers do need to keep in mind that while they can participate in the event as many times as they want to get their hands on in-game item rewards, they can only catch Samurott once per save file. The developers did mention that "Samurott may be featured in future events or become obtainable through other methods."

To participate, players will need to have black Tera Raid crystals unlocked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These unique structures can be found spawned across Paldea and house significantly powerful beasts that provide lucrative rewards.

Furthermore, trainers should also ensure that they have the latest iteration of the Poke Portal News updated on their devices. Those who wish to link up with other trainers over the internet to battle Mighty Samurott will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

