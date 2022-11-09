"His journey might actually be over": Latest Pokemon Journeys leak has fans worried about a bittersweet ending

It has been decades since the Pokemon franchise ventured into its ongoing anime journey. While it's been some sort of a loop for the never-ending journey of protagonist Ash, fans were suspicious of how time is taking its toll on the series. The Pokemon Journeys series is almost at its end, and later this month, the franchise will venture more into Generation 9.

Although fans were already set for the series finale, a recent leak suggested a bittersweet ending, to be specific. A Reddit post consisting of the last three episode titles has surfaced in the community, and the titles, when translated into English, mean something profound to the fans.

Fans are linking one of the titles with the end of Ash’s journey in the franchise, and below is everything you need to know about it.

The Pokemon Journeys leak has fans worried about Ash's journey ending soon

Ash Ketchum is undoubtedly one of the most well-celebrated protagonists in the anime world. Everyone has heard of Ash, from children to well-aged people, at some point in their life. Famous worldwide for his journey to becoming the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world, Ash ventures into unknown territories, fighting gym leaders for gym badges.

A recent leak surfacing on social media paints a vague picture of the protagonist finally ending his journey in the franchise. If it's real, this might be one of the boldest moves taken by the franchise since it directly changes the face of the company.

A Reddit post by user Magister_Xehanort in the Pokemon anime community suggests the aforementioned narrative.

Two screenshots of the upcoming Pokemon Journeys Episodes 133, 134, and 135 titles were uploaded, creating a massive buzz in the community recently. First up, Episode 133 is scheduled to drop on November 25, titled "Project Mew." There isn’t much concern about this episode since fans know that Goh, Ash's friend, has been searching for the legendary Mew.

But Pokemon Journeys Episode 134’s title is said to be "The Future I Grasp.” The last episode’s title, when translated into English, reveals to be ”I'm glad I have met you!” (Kimi ni Aeteyokatta), which is directly parallel to the OG series' first episode’s title, “I Choose You” (Kimi ni Kimeta).

The title in itself holds a metaphorical sense of leaving or saying goodbye of some sort, with fans speculating that Ash will finally beat Leon and end his trainer journey there.

"His journey might actually be over."

Although this is just a leak, and none of it has been officially acclaimed, franchise fans have been predicting Ash’s departure for years. Ash has remained the protagonist for several decades and hasn’t achieved his goals. Throughout this time, Ash made several companions and fought with different Pocket Monsters and trainers worldwide.

The fan base certainly feels strongly connected with Ash’s character, as most of them grew up watching him fight these strong beings. Ash and his signature fighter Pikachu are mostly seen as the face of the entire franchise, and after his journey ends, many will indeed feel bittersweet.

