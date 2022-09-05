Pokemon GO Trivia: Every Pocket Monster yet to make an appearance in the game (September 2022)

While Niantic has worked hard to include as many of the titular creatures in Pokemon GO as possible, some are yet to make an appearance. With so many Pokemon constantly arriving from the mainline series, it can be difficult for the popular mobile title to keep up.

Even for trainers who have played Pokemon GO since launch, it can be tricky to keep track of just how many Pokemon are in the game and which are still missing.

As of September 4, 2022, there are 759 different species within the game, though not all of them are still capturable (depending on certain factors).

Below, trainers can find a list of the Pokemon still missing from the mobile title, as there are more than a few that are yet to make their appearance.

Resource constraints among reasons behind some Pokemon's absence from Pokemon GO

Typhlosion's Hisuian variant may make an appearance sooner rather than later (Image via Game Freak)

At the moment, there are 905 different species in the primary Pokemon franchise, including regional variants. This means that Pokemon GO is still missing quite a few Pokemon, though it's understandable for a few different reasons.

Resource constraints are certainly one reason. Other reasons include Niantic's content schedule and in-battle balancing concerns. Not every Pokemon translates cleanly to Pokemon GO's battle and gameplay style, which may partially explain why some have been overlooked by Niantic.

Nonetheless, the developer's aim is undoubtedly to include every Pocket Monster they can to bring the full Pokemon experience to mobile.

Missing Pokemon in Pokemon GO by region, including variants

Hoenn:

Kecleon

Sinnoh:

Arceus

Phione

Manaphy

Rotom and its variants

Unova:

Zorua

Zoroark

Larvesta

Volcarona

Black/White Kyurem variants

Keldeo/Resolute Keldo

Pirouette forme Meloetta

Zen Mode Darmanitan

Kalos:

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Skiddo

Gogoat

Honedge

Doublade

Hawlucha

Carbink

Zygarde and its 10/50% versions

Diancie

Volcanion

Shield and Blade Aegislash

Vivillion and its 18 variants

Alola:

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Wishiwashi

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Morelull

Shinotic

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Sandygast

Passimian

Palossand

Pyukumuku

Type: Null

Silvally

Minior

Komala

Turtonator

Togedemaru

Bruxish

Drampa

Dhelmise

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Zeraora

Galar:

Galarian Corsola

Cursola

Zen Mode Galarian Darmanitan

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Blipbug

Dottler

Orbeetle

Nickit

Thievul

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Chewtle

Drednaw

Yamper

Boltund

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Silicobra

Sandaconda

Cramorant

Arrokuda

Barraskewda

Toxel

Toxtricity

Sizzlipede

Centiskorch

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Sinistea

Polteageist

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Impidimp

Morgrem

Grimmsnarl

Milcery

Alcremie

Pincurchin

Snom

Frosmoth

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Indeedee

Morpeko

Cufant

Copperajah

Dracozolt

Arcozolt

Dracovish

Arctovish

Duraludon

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Hisui:

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Enamorus

Pokemon GO still has quite a bit of work to do to match the main series' Pokemon count, but Niantic is always introducing species to the mobile title.

Even recent events saw the arrival of a number of Hisuian Pokemon. The Season of Light, which began on September 1, 2022, also introduced the Pokemon Cosmog and its Alola region evolutions.

