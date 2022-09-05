Pokemon GO Trivia: Every Pocket Monster yet to make an appearance in the game (September 2022)

Create

While Niantic has worked hard to include as many of the titular creatures in Pokemon GO as possible, some are yet to make an appearance. With so many Pokemon constantly arriving from the mainline series, it can be difficult for the popular mobile title to keep up.

Even for trainers who have played Pokemon GO since launch, it can be tricky to keep track of just how many Pokemon are in the game and which are still missing.

As of September 4, 2022, there are 759 different species within the game, though not all of them are still capturable (depending on certain factors).

Below, trainers can find a list of the Pokemon still missing from the mobile title, as there are more than a few that are yet to make their appearance.

Resource constraints among reasons behind some Pokemon's absence from Pokemon GO

Typhlosion&#039;s Hisuian variant may make an appearance sooner rather than later (Image via Game Freak)
Typhlosion's Hisuian variant may make an appearance sooner rather than later (Image via Game Freak)

At the moment, there are 905 different species in the primary Pokemon franchise, including regional variants. This means that Pokemon GO is still missing quite a few Pokemon, though it's understandable for a few different reasons.

Resource constraints are certainly one reason. Other reasons include Niantic's content schedule and in-battle balancing concerns. Not every Pokemon translates cleanly to Pokemon GO's battle and gameplay style, which may partially explain why some have been overlooked by Niantic.

Nonetheless, the developer's aim is undoubtedly to include every Pocket Monster they can to bring the full Pokemon experience to mobile.

Missing Pokemon in Pokemon GO by region, including variants

Hoenn:

  • Kecleon

Sinnoh:

  • Arceus
  • Phione
  • Manaphy
  • Rotom and its variants

Unova:

  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Larvesta
  • Volcarona
  • Black/White Kyurem variants
  • Keldeo/Resolute Keldo
  • Pirouette forme Meloetta
  • Zen Mode Darmanitan

Kalos:

  • Scatterbug
  • Spewpa
  • Skiddo
  • Gogoat
  • Honedge
  • Doublade
  • Hawlucha
  • Carbink
  • Zygarde and its 10/50% versions
  • Diancie
  • Volcanion
  • Shield and Blade Aegislash
  • Vivillion and its 18 variants
Alola:

  • Crabrawler
  • Crabominable
  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee
  • Wishiwashi
  • Mareanie
  • Toxapex
  • Mudbray
  • Mudsdale
  • Morelull
  • Shinotic
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena
  • Sandygast
  • Passimian
  • Palossand
  • Pyukumuku
  • Type: Null
  • Silvally
  • Minior
  • Komala
  • Turtonator
  • Togedemaru
  • Bruxish
  • Drampa
  • Dhelmise
  • Necrozma
  • Magearna
  • Marshadow
  • Zeraora

Galar:

  • Galarian Corsola
  • Cursola
  • Zen Mode Galarian Darmanitan
  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace
  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire
  • Corviknight
  • Blipbug
  • Dottler
  • Orbeetle
  • Nickit
  • Thievul
  • Gossifleur
  • Eldegoss
  • Chewtle
  • Drednaw
  • Yamper
  • Boltund
  • Rolycoly
  • Carkol
  • Coalossal
  • Applin
  • Flapple
  • Appletun
  • Silicobra
  • Sandaconda
  • Cramorant
  • Arrokuda
  • Barraskewda
  • Toxel
  • Toxtricity
  • Sizzlipede
  • Centiskorch
  • Clobbopus
  • Grapploct
  • Sinistea
  • Polteageist
  • Hatenna
  • Hattrem
  • Hatterene
  • Impidimp
  • Morgrem
  • Grimmsnarl
  • Milcery
  • Alcremie
  • Pincurchin
  • Snom
  • Frosmoth
  • Stonjourner
  • Eiscue
  • Indeedee
  • Morpeko
  • Cufant
  • Copperajah
  • Dracozolt
  • Arcozolt
  • Dracovish
  • Arctovish
  • Duraludon
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult
  • Eternatus
  • Kubfu
  • Urshifu
  • Regieleki
  • Regidrago
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex
Hisui:

  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor
  • Ursaluna
  • Basculegion
  • Enamorus

Pokemon GO still has quite a bit of work to do to match the main series' Pokemon count, but Niantic is always introducing species to the mobile title.

Even recent events saw the arrival of a number of Hisuian Pokemon. The Season of Light, which began on September 1, 2022, also introduced the Pokemon Cosmog and its Alola region evolutions.

