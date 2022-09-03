All Egg Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light

The Season of Light has begun in Pokemon GO, and players can expect a new pool of Egg Pokemon. In this title, Eggs work similarly to how they operate in the main franchise games. In those titles, trainers have to walk a certain number of steps to hatch one.

There are different Egg categories in Pokemon GO, each with its own kilometer requirements. The Season of Light hasn't changed the type of Eggs available in the game but has offered a different slate of creatures that may emerge.

Which Egg Pokemon does Pokemon GO Season of Light offer?

There are three new basic Egg rotations introduced in the Season of Light. Players will be able to hatch the ones included in the rotations by walking 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km between September 1 and December 1.

Any Egg associated with the kilometers can be placed in an Incubator or Super Incubator. The latter is a special item that reduces the amount of distance needed to hatch one. Once an Egg is placed in an Incubator, players can start walking to reach the distance required to get the Pokemon it contains.

2 km Eggs

Here are all the Egg Pokemon that the trainer can get after walking 2 km in Pokemon GO the Season of Light:

Pichu : An Electric-type that can evolve into Pikachu, which then turns into Raichu. Pichu has a chance of being shiny.

: An Electric-type that can evolve into Pikachu, which then turns into Raichu. Pichu has a chance of being shiny. Cleffa : A Fairy-type that can evolve into Clefairy, which then turns into Clefable. Cleffa has a chance of being shiny.

: A Fairy-type that can evolve into Clefairy, which then turns into Clefable. Cleffa has a chance of being shiny. Munna : A Psychic-type that can evolve into Musharna. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Psychic-type that can evolve into Musharna. It has a chance to be shiny. Fomantis : A Grass-type that can evolve into Lurantis.

: A Grass-type that can evolve into Lurantis. Wimpod: A Bug/Water-type that can evolve into Golisopod.

5 km Eggs

5 km Eggs have the smallest pool of Pokemon in the Season of Light right now:

Tyrogue : A Fighting-type that can evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. Tyrogue has a chance to be shiny.

: A Fighting-type that can evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. Tyrogue has a chance to be shiny. Elekid : An Electric-type that can evolve into Electabuzz, which then turns into Electivire. Elekid has a chance to be shiny.

: An Electric-type that can evolve into Electabuzz, which then turns into Electivire. Elekid has a chance to be shiny. Magby : A Fire-type that can evolve into Magmar, which then evolves into Magmortar. Magby has a chance to be shiny.

: A Fire-type that can evolve into Magmar, which then evolves into Magmortar. Magby has a chance to be shiny. Miltank: A Normal-type that has a chance to be shiny.

10 km Eggs

10 km Eggs in Pokemon GO take the longest to hatch because they contain the most powerful Pokemon:

Tirtouga : A Water/Rock-type that can evolve into Carracosta. Tirtouga has a chance to be shiny.

: A Water/Rock-type that can evolve into Carracosta. Tirtouga has a chance to be shiny. Archen : A Rock/Flying-type that can evolve into Archeops. Archen has a chance to be shiny.

: A Rock/Flying-type that can evolve into Archeops. Archen has a chance to be shiny. Noibat : A Flying/Dragon-type that can evolve into Noivern.

: A Flying/Dragon-type that can evolve into Noivern. Rockruff : A Rock-type that can evolve into Lycanroc, in its Midday or Midnight forms. Rockruff has a chance to be shiny.

: A Rock-type that can evolve into Lycanroc, in its Midday or Midnight forms. Rockruff has a chance to be shiny. Jangmo-o: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Hakamo-o, which then turns into Kommo-o.

Additional Egg Pokemon are coming

PoGOCentral @pogo_central Welcome to the Season of Light



The Welcome to the Season of LightThe #SeasonofLight is here soon in #PokémonGO . Special Research will focus around Cosmog, and wild encounters and egg hatches will also change! ✨ Welcome to the Season of Light ✨The #SeasonofLight is here soon in #PokémonGO. Special Research will focus around Cosmog, and wild encounters and egg hatches will also change! ✨ https://t.co/dV2emLkEG1

Niantic has confirmed that there will be more Pokemon added to the Pokemon GO Egg rotation in the Season of Light. However, no details are available regarding their names or types. Each Egg in the official announcement has the words "and more" attached to it. This is why trainers should expect some surprises as the Season of Light continues.

