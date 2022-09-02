5 best mainline Pokemon titles

There are always going to be differing opinions for which Pokemon games are the best. Here, the focus is going to be on the mainline entries, and not side games, sequels, or remakes. While Snap, Coliseum, and other smaller titles are often fondly remembered, they will not be counted in this list.

Each iteration of the franchise offers something new, and these additions to the Pokemon series do not always land right with fans. Each generation has its audience, and has something that is worth mentioning. Unfortunately, only five games can stand on top of the heap.

Note: The following list is the opinion of one writer at Sportskeeda, and other fans’ opinions may differ.

Which Pokemon games are the best of all time?

5) Pokemon X/Y (Nintendo DS)

The X/Y iterations of the series are very fondly remembered by fans as they marked the time where the series started to make some serious shifts in quality.

A new 3D engine, gorgeous visuals, and customization for the protagonist were among the biggest things that players appreciated. It ultimately led to the 3D style that was also used in Sun and Moon, as well as the Nintendo Switch titles.

It also had enhanced social functions, such as the PSS (Player Search System) to find people, trade, and battle. The days of having to go back to town and head to the Pokemon Center were over, as players could do so from anywhere they wanted. It also had the amazing GTS (Global Trade System).

The gameplay wasn’t as great as some other entries in this franchise, but it still had a ton of improvements that ultimately laid the groundwork for success in the years to come.

4) Pokemon Sword/Shield (Nintendo Switch)

The first console mainline entry into the franchise turned out to be a little controversial. Some players were disappointed that it was a very easy game, but this also meant it was very accessible to newcomers and returning players alike.

The Galar Region was based on the UK and led to some truly stunning visuals, which could be explored via the Wild Regions. This decision also built some groundwork for the future, of Scarlet/Violet. That game will be entirely open-world, and thanks to Sword/Shield, that’s a possibility.

This game was accessible and easy to get into. It had challenging MAX battles, and players could run around in the open world before returning to the main route and battling gym leaders. The gyms also felt unique compared to some previous entries.

It had plenty of neat features, such as automatic EXP Share and the Camp feature, and is easily the prettiest game in the franchise thus far.

3) Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (Gameboy Advance)

Ruby and Sapphire was a game that continued to shake up the foundations of the franchise, and has many features that have become mainstays even to this day. 2v2 battles began here, and natures affecting stats also began in Ruby/Sapphire. This is where a ton of new, recurring abilities got their first starts as well, making combat far more interesting.

The beautiful Game boy Advance title also added Contests for Pokemon players who wanted to do something other than battle all the time. It felt similar to Gold and Silver, but with a few more bells and whistles. It also received an excellent remake, in Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS.

As a region, Hoenn is a fondly remembered one, and it once again helped build the future of the franchise, while also keeping what fans remembered and loved.

2) Pokemon Red/Blue (Gameboy)

Everything began here. With a simple choice of picking one of three Pocket Monsters, players were forever locked in to this charming franchise. It was a revolutionary style of RPG, where players could collect and capture monsters in the wild, and use them to battle other trainers.

With 151 Pokemon, it felt like such a colossal task at the time. While the graphics weren’t world-changing, it really pushed what the Gameboy could do. It was re-released on the Gameboy Advance with Fire Red/Leaf Green, and of course, many fans also loved the Yellow edition.

It was such a bold move that offered the same game, with some pretty sharp changes, based more on the anime/manga. It was easier to get all three starters, and players started with Pikachu instead of anyone else. No matter where a player started the series, it’s always good to go back to where the franchise really got its start.

1) Pokemon Gold/Silver

Without a doubt, Gold and Silver is where the franchise peaked. Sure, the quality-of-life changes of the later games are fantastic, but no other Pokemon game did what Gold/Silver did. It added 100 more Pokemon, and had a whopping two regions to explore. In addition to the Johto region, players also had to go back to Kanto and defeat their eight gym leaders too.

This was even more interesting because there were changes in Kanto! Time had passed, and gym leaders had changed slightly. It also introduced the day-to-night cycle, allowing for even more changes in gameplay. Some could only be caught at certain times of day, for example.

It also brought players face-to-face with Trainer Red, the legendary hero from the first game, complete with a powerful squad. He waited, stoic on Mount Silver, and served as the final challenge after beating all other foes. Then, Crystal showed up to enhance the game, and Heart Gold/Soul Silver came years later, to become possibly the greatest remake in the franchise’s history.

Pokemon is a beloved series and continues to receive new games beyond its mainline entries. Though each game in the franchise has its die-hard fans, these are the best entries of all time.

