The best team to beat Red in Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver

Red is the final and most difficult opponent a player will face off against in the Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver games.

The trainer wields some extremely high-level Pokemon, including a level 88 Pikachu. Red's team includes some other powerful Pokemon as well, including: Snorlax, Lapras, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

All this being said, it's clear that Red is the ultimate foe to test one's Pocket Monsters against. Here's the best team to use in order to defeat him.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Best team to use against Red in Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver

Mamoswine

Mamoswine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mamoswine is the first member of the best team to use against Red in the games. Being an Ice/Ground-type makes it super effective against Electric-types, and thus, it should be used to take Red's Pikachu out.

Teaching Mamoswine a powerful Ground-type move such as Earthquake will have players knocking Pikachu out in no time.

Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It certainly can't hurt to have a Legendary Pokemon on one's team when they're battling against Red. Ho-Oh, a Fire/Flying-type, makes for an excellent choice.

Ho-Oh's exceptional stats and Fire-type attacks are perfect for eliminating Red's Venusaur. The move Sacred Fire should take care of it with no problem.

Ampharos

Ampharos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Electric-type Ampharos is the next team member necessary for a player to beat Red. This Pokemon should be able to knock out both Red's Blastoise as well as his Lapras through the use of an Electric attack.

However, it's important that Ampharos and all of the player's other Pokemon are at high enough levels to be able to compete with the experienced Red.

Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feraligatr is an outstanding pick as the Water-type Pokemon players should use on their team when battling against Red.

Red's Charizard won't last very long if a player uses one of the many powerful Water attacks that are available in Feraligatr's movepool against it.

Feraligatr boasts great defense and attack stats. Players who chose its first evolution (Totodile) as their starter Pokemon in the games will already have a crucial advantage with the experience it will have gained throughout the regular playthrough.

Machamp

Machamp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players who wish to come out victorious against Red's Snorlax will need to have a strong and durable Pokemon on their team.

Machamp is a great Fighting-type to get the job done. Although Snorlax is a challenging opponent with its massive HP stat, Machamp should be able to punch through, as long as a player ensures to heal it during battle.

Alakazam

Alakazam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though this last spot could be interchangeable with just about any high-level Pokemon, Alakazam's impressive Speed and Special Attack stats make it a great offensive threat to add.

When it comes down to it, defeating Red in Heart Gold and Soul Silver really just requires having high-level Pokemon and paying attention to type advantages.

