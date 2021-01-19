Released by Nintendo, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are role-playing-games that came to the market back in 2019. With Sword and Shield, the Galar Pokedex was revealed. This Pokedex contains around 400+ Pokemon.

How many Pokemon are there in Sword and Shield?

The new Galar Pokedex doesn't contain all the Pokemon to date, but it does contain a large chunk of them. The Galar Pokedex also contains the new Galarian form of Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are two separate versions of the same game, which are available on Nintendo Switch. Like the older Pokemon games, which had version-specific Pokemon, Sword and Shield will also have version-specific Pokemon available. Sword and Shield will also have version-specific gym leaders in the game.

Both titles contain two exclusive gyms. Gym leaders in Sword are Bea - the Fighting type leader, and Gordie - the Rock type leader.

The Gym leaders in Shield are Allister - the Ghost type leader, and Melony - the Ice type leader.

That's not all. The list of legendaries that players encounter in the two versions are also different. Recently, the Crown Tundra DLC dropped for Sword and Shield. This was the second DLC to have reached the game. A few more version-specific legendaries were added to the game, along with the DLCs.

Advertisement

This version-specific idea that most Pokemon games follow is coming to Pokemon GO by introducing the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto. This 12 hour ticketed event will feature two versions: the Red and Green versions, which will have their own set of version-specific Pokemon.

To overcome this barrier, trainers will be able to trade over a distance of 40km. Mewtwo and other legendary Pokemon from the Kanto region will be available during this event as well.

This event begins on the 20th of February, 2021, and lasts for 12 hours. Trainers who purchase the ticket to the event will have a chance to catch a Shiny Mew by completing an event-specific research in the game itself. The tickets for the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto are available now.