Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: Everything trainers need to know

The Pokemon GO Kanto Tour is a celebratory event Niantic is conducting to celebrate the anniversary of Pokemon and the 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO. This will be a ticketed event in the game, the tickets for which are already live in the in app store.

The Pokemon GO Kanto Tour

We’re excited to announce that Hoenn will be the next region featured in our countdown celebration leading up to #PokemonGOTour: Kanto! https://t.co/k73IF45fWD pic.twitter.com/2GantKpjQZ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 13, 2021

As a part of this ticketed event, players will have to choose between the Red and Green versions. These versions will have a difference in the kind of Pokemon which will be attracted to incense, and both these versions will have different shiny Pokemon which players will be able to encounter in the wild.

Red version

In the Red version, Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to incense. Trainers will also have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran (female), Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini in the wild.

Green version

As a part of the Green version, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to incense. The shiny Pokemon for this version include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (male), Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Advertisement

🎟️⭐ Early-purchase bonus ⭐🎟️



Trainers, if you purchase a #PokemonGOTour: Kanto ticket by January 13, you’ll get January and February Community Day Special Research story tickets for free! See more details on our blog. https://t.co/pH1lciY6Pv pic.twitter.com/cb6TJ0sNlZ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 12, 2021

Players will have 12 hours to catch 150 Pokemon that are featured in the the Kanto region. Trade range during the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour will be increased to 40 km so trainers can easily trade with each other over a long distance. This will be beneficial for trainers who've signed up for the different versions of the game.

Those who purchase the ticket for the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour will have access to a special research during the event. Completing this special research will allow them to encounter a special Pokemon in the game. Once the first special research is completed, trainers will be able to unlock a second special research in which they'll have the chance to encounter a Shiny Mew.

For trainers who don't purchase the ticket, they won't get access to the special research but they'll still be able to participate in raids during the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour. These raids will feature legendaries from the Kanto region.

Even though this event lasts for 12 hours, trainers will have until February 27 2021 to catch certain Pokemon to complete their collection. That being said, the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour begins on the February 20, 2021, from 9 AM local time to 9 PM local time.