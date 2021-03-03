Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen are the remakes of the original Kanto-based games that started it all.

These remakes introduced a ton of brand new features, new Pokemon to catch and updated graphics. That did not take away from the nostalgia of Generation I however.

The Pokemon players used in Red, Blue, and Yellow were all still available. The team compositions could be made in the exact same way. New partnerships could be formed as well. The games brought back the challenge of Kanto, and the right team could make for a wonderful experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen

Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Venusaur has solid HP and speed. The area where it shines is with Special Defense and Special Attack. Selecting Bulbasaur, eventually evolving into Venusaur, was a once overlooked decision. This choice can wipe through a variety of Pokemon encountered in FireRed and LeafGreen. At least 4 Gym Leaders will be of no concern with Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, or Venusaur on the team.

Dugtrio

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dugtrio is incredibly quick and has a decent Attack stat. It can learn some pretty great moves, such as Aerial Ace, Earthquake, and Rock Slide. That gives it incredible coverage. It can be caught in Diglett's Cave without ever having to catch a Diglett. Overall, this Ground-type Pokemon can deal out damage to a variety of opponents.

Jolteon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jolteon is arguably the best of all the Eeveelutions, especially of the ones that can originally be found in Kanto. Jolteon can sweep through the best of them. The movepool isn't great, but acting as the Electric-type attacker of the team is all it needs to do. Jolten has a wildly high Speed stat and a very good Special Attack stat. It could be untouchable in the right situations.

Advertisement

Lapras

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lapras will be the Water HM slave on the team. It is one of the most graceful and unique creatures in Generation I. Each Water-type HM receives a STAB when Lapras uses it. Ice Beam and an Electric-type move do well too. Otherwise, it can be taught Psychic, or one of the many strong Normal-type attacks depending on the team's need.

Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

Snorlax is one of the best Pokemon to add to any in-game team. It has massive HP, great Special Defense, and a great Attack stat. Snorlax can also learn one of the most diverse movesets out of any Pokemon. It can stall with Rest, Snore, or Sleep Talk. It can battle hard with the likes of Shadow Ball, Fire Blast, Earthquake, and more. Snorlax can fit a ton of roles of the team and should not be kept on the PC.

Fearow

Image via The Pokemon Company

Fearow will round out the team with a quick Flying-type. Spearow can be caught very early on and Fearow itself can be caught, too. Fly is a great HM to teach it. It is a great move and is helpful outside of battle. Hyper Beam is a very powerful STAB move with the Normal-typing. Steel Wing is also available to take on some Pokemon that could give it trouble.