5 strongest Shadow Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO that you should not purify

Shadow Pokemon are some of Pokemon GO's most sought-after variants. Thanks to their inherent bonus to offensive stats, these Pokemon can often turn the tides of a raid or battle more so than their standard counterparts. However, some are objectively better than others.

Shadow Pokemon have been a part of the Pokemon franchise for over a decade, first appearing in the GameCube spin-off game, Pokemon Colosseum. They were created by the evil Team Cypher as a means to take over the world.

Though Team Cypher is nowhere to be seen in Pokemon GO, their legacy lives on through Team GO Rocket. By defeating one of the members of Team GO Rocket in battle, players can earn an encounter with Shadow Pokemon that they can add to their collection. Here are some of the best Shadow Pokemon in the game.

Best Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO

5) Shadow Mamoswine

Mamoswine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mamoswine is a great Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO that is already a decent choice without the shadow bonus. Its powerful type combination of Ice and Ground lets it hit a lot of metagame staples with super-effective moves, and Mamoswine only gets better in its shadow variant.

Players in the competitive battling and raiding scene should not miss the opportunity to add this powerful creature to their team. Shadow Swinub can currently be obtained by battling Ice-type Team Rocket Grunts, and it can later be evolved into Shadow Mamoswine.

4) Shadow Dragonite

Dragonite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Dragonite and the next Pokemon on this list are both capable Dragon-type options, they fill a similar role as offensive picks. The main difference between the two lies in their stat spread, and these are only minor differences.

Dragonite is the more durable option on this list, boasting higher defense stats compared to the next. This extra bulk can be useful in Gym attacks and Raid Battles, while the small variations in stats could prove to be a crucial factor in close PvP matches.

3) Shadow Salamence

Salamence as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Salamence is a great choice for battling in the Pokemon GO Battle League and dealing significant damage in Raid Battles. Its impressive attacking power allows it to surpass even strong Legendary Pokemon like Rayquaza and Giratina.

However, obtaining Shadow Salamence has become more challenging as it is no longer available from the current rotation of Team GO Rocket Grunts. Because of this, many prefer to use Shadow Dragonite instead. The two Shadow Dragons can fulfill similar roles since they have similar strengths and weaknesses.

2) Shadow Mewtwo

Mewtwo as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The legendary Pokemon Mewtwo is renowned for its immense power, so it's understandable that players might think its shadow variant would be the top Shadow Pokemon in the game. Unfortunately, Shadow Mewtwo is no longer available following the recent Team Rocket Takeover event.

Mewtwo remains a formidable force in Pokemon GO and can easily dominate Gyms and battles in its shadow form. However, there is currently another Shadow Pokemon that has surpassed it in terms of strength.

1) Shadow Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Metagross is the best Shadow Pokemon players can get in Pokemon GO right now. Thanks to its power boost from the shadow bonus paired with its Steel secondary typing, many players believe that Shadow Metagross is a much better choice for certain situations compared to a standard variant Mewtwo.

Acquiring Shadow Metagross is simple. Players can obtain a Shadow Beldum after defeating Team GO Rocket leader, Sierra, in a battle. They can then evolve the Shadow Beldum into Shadow Metagross.

Poll : 0 votes