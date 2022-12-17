Pokemon Journeys Episode 136 reunites Ash & Butterfree in a nostalgic farewell

After tons of speculation, Pokemon Journeys episode 136 finally drew the curtain on one of the anime world's most iconic faces. 25 long years later, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu bid adieu to the audience in a tearful farewell, thanks to episode 136 of the series.

Prior to this big announcement, there was word that Ash's journey had hardly come to an end. It was hinted that he had a lot more to cover, a lot more to learn, and many more battles to fight. However, it looks like this will be the end of the line for the 10-year-old.

Pokemon Journeys episode 136 reunites Ash & Butterfree

Anipoke Fandom @AnipokeFandom



#Anipoke Never thought we'd see the day but Ash finally reunited with his Butterfree and it was just so precious! 🤧 Never thought we'd see the day but Ash finally reunited with his Butterfree and it was just so precious! 🤧#Anipoke https://t.co/p0Rt6nOxGh

Pokemon Journeys episode 136 was an emotional one for many. The characters that so many of the viewers literally grew up with, finally bid adieu after 25 years. The episode ended by showing various trainers and Pokemon enthusiasts bonding with their Pokemon through travel, friendly sparring battles, aiding in household chores and lastly, Ash reuniting with his Butterfree.

He set his Pink Butterfree free back in 2000. Now, around 22 years later, the trainer and his Pokemon reunited on the same beach in a tearful reunion on Pokemon Journeys episode 136.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Ash & Pikachu's 25 Years Journey Ends



The Final Episode of Ash & Pikachu being the MCs of Pokemon series airs on January 13, 2023. A New Pokemon series with New MC will begin from April 2023 Ash & Pikachu's 25 Years Journey EndsThe Final Episode of Ash & Pikachu being the MCs of Pokemon series airs on January 13, 2023. A New Pokemon series with New MC will begin from April 2023 https://t.co/TmFrvjeixq

25 years later, Ash Ketchum and his partner, Pikachu, ran their last race when they clinched the World Championship title in Pokemon Journeys. The pair valiantly fought their way through the Masters Eight Tournament and made it to the final to face reigning champion, Leon.

After an intense battle, the little Electric-type Pokemon dug deep and downed the champ's Charizard to give his trainer the win. Years of struggle, hard work, and dedication witnessed the 10 year old boy finally achieve what he set out to achieve. Winning the title made him the strongest trainer, a title he thoroughly deserved.

Sarah Natochenny @sarahnatochenny It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ https://t.co/UZxPO4xD6E

Sarad Natochenn, the actress who provided her voice for Ash in the English dub, took to Twitter to share her reaction to the announcement. She had been voicing him for around 17 years and felt privileged to be the one chosen for the job. She wrote that she would be happy with whatever was next and would happily lend her voice when needed.

New Pokemon series incoming

With Pokemon Journeys on its last legs, the franchise has something more in store for fans. According to the latest information, there will be a new Pokemon series coming in April 2023.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Introducing RIKO & ROY. New MCs of Pokemon series starting April 2023 Introducing RIKO & ROY. New MCs of Pokemon series starting April 2023 https://t.co/bz82YKZW2r

It will feature new protagonists altogether. Also making an appearance will be popular Pokémon like first partners Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games. Fans can expect to see exciting battles, new Pokemon, and powerful trainers grace their screens.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series itself is close to wrapping up in Japan with the conclusion of Ash and Goh's journey. However, fans will be treated to a collection of special episodes commemorating Ash and Pikachu's 25 years of adventures. It will feature an insight into what's next for the pair. However, this set of episodes is termed as the final.

