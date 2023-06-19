Red vs Ash: Which Pokemon trainer will win this legendary battle?

When the Pokemon franchise comes to mind, there's certainly no shortage of memorable and accomplished trainers throughout the mythos. However, two loom large over just about everyone else: Red, the original Kanto protagonist of the game series, and Ash Ketchum, the hero of the bulk of the franchise's animated properties. Both have become legends in their own right.

One of the longest-running debates among Pokemon fans is whether Red or Ash is the superior trainer. This argument may carry on well into the future, but it's fair to think about it due to the incredible resume that both characters have built over the years.

Although there may be no definitive answer, it can still be fun to speculate on what the result would be if these two iconic Pokemon trainers ever faced off in battle.

Examining a hypothetical Pokemon battle between Red and Ash

Red's abilities and accomplishments

Debuting in Pokemon Red and Green all the way back in 1996, Red begins his journey in Pallet Town when he is 11 years old. Before heading out into the world, he receives his trusted Charmander from Professor Oak, immediately battling the Squirtle chosen by his childhood neighbor and rival Blue.

After leaving Pallet Town, Red undertakes the Indigo League challenge on his quest to complete the Pokedex and become a Pokemon Master. Although Blue always seems to be one step ahead of him, the former manages to collect all eight Kanto gym badges and even defeat the sinister Team Rocket in the process.

After venturing to the Indigo Plateau and taking down the Elite Four, Red faces off against the newest champion, who just happens to be Blue. Red overcomes his rival once again, becoming Kanto's Pokemon Champion. However, instead of awaiting challengers at the Indigo Plateau, he ventures out to continue training.

Along the way, Red arrives at the Sevii Islands and shows Team Rocket's remnants that the boss Giovanni has disbanded the group. Although the former shows the Earth Badge he obtained by defeating Giovanni, the Rockets vow to return, though they won't be able to do so in Kanto due to Red and Blue's efforts.

Red essentially goes missing for quite some time in the Pokemon series, later emerging in the Johto region. The Johto protagonists Ethan/Crystal, having completed their home region's league challenge, battle and defeat Red atop Mt. Silver, where the latter had been training alone and remained disconnected from his friends and family. Red departs Mt. Silver afterwards.

The original Pokemon protagonist remains out of the limelight for quite some time but returns in the Black and White 2 games, where he comes back to the trainer community and enters the World Tournament in Unova. Red and Blue also appear later on in the Alola Region as invitees to the Battle Tree Tournament, where the two rivals serve as bosses.

Red also makes an appearance in the Pokemon: Let's GO! games, though this is in an alternate timeline continuity. He remains the champion of Kanto, but grants trainers the title of Battle Master if he is defeated. Red leaves after being beaten, but returns each time the Elite Four are defeated for a rematch.

In most iterations of the Pokemon game series, when trainers face off against Red, he keeps a largely consistent team across titles. The battle party includes his Charizard, Pikachu, Venusaur, Lapras, Blastoise, and Snorlax. The exception is in Let's GO!, where he replaces his Charizard and Blastoise with Arcanine and Machamp.

As an oft-silent protagonist meant to be the self-insert for Pokemon players, Red is considerably shrouded in mystery. His character is explored somewhat more in various manga and anime adaptations of the original Kanto story. In Pokemon Origins, Red successfully catches the 150 Pocket Monsters of the Kanto region, only missing Mew.

However, Pokemon Origins is considered something of a retelling of Red's journey, and it isn't considered canon when compared to the actual games he appears in. Does Red become a master? Dpes he catch every species and complete the Pokedex? The answer largely hinges on how determined players are when using him.

Whatever the case, there is little doubt that Red has become one of the most legendary trainers in the entire Pokemon franchise, and his mere mention is enough to get fans excited. To many players, he is still the definitive protagonist that remains the golden standard of what a trainer should be.

Ash's abilities and accomplishments

Originally created to be the animated parallel of Red, Ash Ketchum very quickly outgrew his intended role and became the face of the Pokemon franchise alongside his beloved Pikachu. Where Red's history is somewhat mysterious, Pokefans have watched Ash's story begin and conclude over the course of 26 years.

Beginning in Pallet Town, Ash sleeps in on the big day to receive a Pokemon from Professor Oak, missing out on the chance to acquire a Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur. He is taunted by Professor Oak's grandson Gary (the anime iteration of Blue in most works), but the professor comes up with a solution.

Professor Oak bestows Ash with an ill-tempered Pikachu instead, who often shocks Ash and refuses to enter its Pokeball. The two start off on bad terms, but the adventure to Viridian City spells disaster when the two are ambushed by wild Pokemon. Nonetheless, Ash rushes Pikachu to have it healed, refusing to leave his newfound companion.

In a show of friendship, when the Pokemon Center is attacked by Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket, Pikachu teams up with Ash to beat them. The two then become inseparable and undergo rigorous adventures across the franchise's known world.

Ash's quest to become a Pokemon Master is insurmountable from the start and becomes more difficult when he begins to adventure through the various regions of the world. For decades, two things elude Ash despite his efforts: completing the Pokedex and becoming a World Champion.

Although Ash does win battle tournaments in his journey such as the Orange League and Alola League championships, he falls short in many others during his adventures. However, after venturing through Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, and Alola, Ash's status as the top trainer is cemented in the Galar region.

During the World Coronation Series, the greatest champions from across the Pokemon world come together to compete for the title of Monarch, signifying a trainer's status as the very best. Ash represents his home of Kanto and defeats countless top-tier opponents, including the likes of Iris, Lance, Steven, Diantha, and Cynthia.

The final bout sees Ash face off against Leon, the champion of the Galar region and reigning Monarch, making him the most powerful trainer in the world. During an all-time great Pokemon battle, Ash hoists the trophy of the World Coronation Series, becoming Monarch and finishing his journey to be the greatest trainer there is.

After winning the series, Ash returns home to Pallet Town to spend time with his mother, signaling an end to his story after decades. Though The Pokemon Company has remarked that Ash won't be gone forever, his adventures with Pikachu and his friends have come to a close for the time being.

When it comes to Ash's battle style and team, this protagonist has always remained in flux. His Pikachu has remained the lone fixture in all of his teams, and he constantly utilizes other Pocket Monsters in battle depending on the situation. Ash's battle strategy, much like his team, is highly unorthodox and unpredictable.

Does Ash successfully "Catch 'em All"? Perhaps not, but he dpes make the world of Pokemon a brighter place to live in and succeeds in becoming the best trainer in the world. His time in the sun may be finished for now, but he looms large over the franchise for his indestructible connection to generations of fans.

Red vs Ash battle analysis

When analyzing a hypothetical Pokemon battle between Ash and Red, it can be tough to pick a winner. This is due largely because although Red's team has remained constant for most of the game series, Ash has changed his battle group countless times in the anime.

If one were to compare Red's core team to that of Ash's when he won the World Coronation Series, it's still quite difficult to give an edge to either combatant. Be that as it may, if both trainers had access to elements like Mega Evolution, Gigantamax Power, etc., Ash may be considered to have the upper hand.

There's certainly no discrediting that Red's starter trio of Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur is formidable. His Pikachu is very capable, and his Lapras and Snorlax are incredibly tanky. Regardless, Ash's most recent team is much more varied when it comes to elemental types.

If all other things are even, Red's ability to Mega Evolve his starters would be a massive uphill battle for Ash. That having been said, the latter has the ability to use Mega Evolution as well, and his Mega Lucario is an incredibly tough fighter. If Ash's Gengar and Pikachu could reach their Gigantamax forms, the tables may very well turn on Red.

Pikachu is also an incredibly important X-factor in this battle. Red's Pikachu is certainly a spectacular fighter, but Ash's may be stronger still due to their massive amounts of time together. Pikachu essentially never left Ash's side, and the duo has defeated countless opponents that Red has never faced in any franchise media.

Red is undoubtedly one of the most effective Pokemon trainers in the franchise, but he has certainly been met with losses much like Ash. The difference may come down to the endpoint for both characters. While Red has continued to roam the world and train, Ash succeeded in securing the top spot in the world from a battle standpoint.

Conclusion - Ash ins

In a hypothetical context, the battle between Red and Ash Ketchum could truly go either way depending on a multitude of factors. Unfortunately, the two are universes apart, and fans may never see them face off canonically. There's no real way to objectively look at how the battle between these two top trainers would pan out.

Regardless, it's hard to not see Ash overcome Red in battle from a gameplay and lore-based perspective. He has decades of training and experience that surely match or even surpass the latter's, and he also has the bonfides and title to back up his status.

As capable as Red is, Pokemon fans haven't quite seen him battle the same competition that Ash has overcome. Becoming the champion of Kanto is one thing, but compared to Red, Ash has achieved the World Champion title and has overcome adverse situations again and again.

Perhaps one day Pokemon lovers will get a definitive answer to the Red vs. Ash Ketchum query, but for the time being, the community can only speculate. As beloved as the original Kanto protagonist is, the hero who followed and surpassed his footsteps in decades of animated works emerges as the winner for now.

