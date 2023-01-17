Will Pikachu be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime? Explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to be released in April 2023, featuring two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. The main protagonist of the franchise, Ash Ketchum, is set to retire along with his trusty Pikachu after having cemented his place as the world's greatest Pokemon trainer.

The franchise looks to conclude Ash and Pikachu's 25-year-long journey with an 11-episode anime titled Mezase Pokémon Master, with its first episode having been released on January 13, 2023.

This has made many fans wonder if the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu, will be making an appearance in the Scarlet and Violet anime set to be released in April.

Pikachu might not feature in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be the beginning of a whole new adventure featuring a group of new Pokemon trainers, Liko and Roy, and their 3 Paldea starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The franchise will aim towards pivoting into a new direction and will look to tell a brand new story that doesn't involve Ash or Pikachu.

This means that it would be counter-productive to put Pikachu in the anime and elicit nostalgic emotions from fans. It would be much more dignified to let the character go, giving it an amazing send-off.

The anime Mezase Pokémon Master is a perfect tribute to both Ash and Pikachu, and sets the stage perfectly for their departure, letting them end their journey on a high note. It would be unnecessary for them to drag Pikachu into Scarlet and Violet if the goal truly is to tell a unique story that stands on its own feet.

Pikachu has become the mascot of the Pokemon franchise and with this new anime, the focus would clearly be on giving other Pokemon like Sprigatito a chance to stand out on their own. Although it will be a huge task for any Pokemon to fill the shoes of Pikachu, it is paramount that an effort is made.

Will Pikachu appear at all in the anime?

As of now, there is no indication that Pikachu will appear in the Scarlet and Violet anime. However, taking into account the popularity of the character, it won't be surprising for fans to see him give a cameo appearance or at least be mentioned by other characters.

However, with the franchise's bold decision to retire Ash, it might not come as a surprise if they retire Pikachu altogether as well, assigning him an eternal spot in the Pokemon Hall of Fame. Currently, with all the information available to us, it looks like Pikachu won't feature in the new anime.

Conclusion

Pikachu and Ash won it all together and went from being nobody to the world's greatest duo. With Ash finally having achieved his dream, it would be a picture-perfect finish for them to say goodbye to the franchise together.

In the Mezase Pokémon Master anime, spanning 11 episodes, they will reunite with all the friends they have made along the way and even Team Rocket, and close the curtain on a 25-year-long journey, leaving on an emotional high note.

Pikachu, as cute as he is, has done more than enough for the franchise and has garnered the love of fans everywhere for 25 long years. With the Scarlet and Violet anime, it will be the right move for him to pass on the torch to a new generation and a new mascot, retiring for good.

