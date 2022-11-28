With a little teaser at the end of Pokemon Journeys episode 133, a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime is likely on the horizon. The game was released sometime back and was a huge hit in the community. The franchise has been hugely popular, and this anime is highly anticipated.

Ash's victory in episode 132 made headlines in and outside the Pokemon world. With it, he finally achieved his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion. Thus, it looks like his journey is now at an end. However, the franchise appeased worried fans with an interesting reveal.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime: Everything we know so far

Why a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime is likely

AbimaelDiaz @Abimael03087806 sprigatito in the anime Pokémon scarlet and violet sprigatito in the anime Pokémon scarlet and violet 💚💚💚💚💚 https://t.co/sk7X6Qdd5N

Pokemon Journeys episode 133 ended with a teaser that caused a stir in the community. The brief short depicted Team Rocket searching for a Pokemon in the Paldea Region, where they stumbled upon their target, Sprigatito. This Pokemon was a starter choice in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. Anyhow, they failed to capture it, and it dashed away.

Given that two more episodes are left, there is massive speculation that the other two Pokemon, Fuecoco and Quaxly, are also set to appear.

With the appearance of Sprigatito in the Paldea Region, the franchise has now introduced the very first Generation 9 Pokemon and the new land of Paldea into the anime. This could be the start of something new.

Team Rocket and New Characters

Team Rocket (Image via OLM Studios)

With Ash's journey effectively over, there is potential to experiment with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime. Team Rocket will surely play an important role, given that they are searching for the starter Pokemon.

With Ash out, it is possible a new protagonist will be introduced. A risky task, but one that could go either way.

Pikachu has been the mascot for the franchise for quite a while. But now, the studio is looking to add another as a second, with Evee as the top consideration. So it is possible that this new face could travel the region with Evee, especially since the game's first event was an Eevee terra-raid.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Again, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime will look to build on the stories of other characters. Max and Bonnie could become amazing Pokemon trainers since both have made contact with mythical Pokemon while traveling with Ash, although the age might need to be altered a little to suit the setting.

Apart from the much-awaited reunion between Max and Ralts, Red and Gary Oak might also feature in a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime. Red's appearance would be interesting, given his travels through the region after completing the Kalos league. Following Ash's victory, Gary's journey could receive some love as the pair barely competed in Journeys.

Final Thoughts

Neil @Arkeus88 They got to be in the main cast of the SV anime, anything else would be a disservice to them They got to be in the main cast of the SV anime, anything else would be a disservice to them https://t.co/ikjeQ5UsSj

At the moment, no official confirmation is available regarding the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet anime release. But with the teaser at the end of Journeys episode 133, it is almost certain that a new series will be upon us soon.

With Ash and Pikachu finally reaching their goal, there is potential for a new main character. Additionally, side characters will also receive more screen time, and their story will likely be built upon. For now, fans must wait with bated breath for what the franchise has in store.

