From Demon Slayer to Pokémon: Anime Boston 2023 cosplayers take over the internet

Anime Boston 2023 took place last weekend, bringing with it an exciting celebration of everything anime - from Demon Slayer to Pokémon and more. Likewise, fans of any and all anime series and more nerdcore franchises who attended the convention took the opportunity to celebrate their favorite series or franchise in unique ways.

One of the most popular forms of celebration at Anime Boston 2023 included cosplay, which many people did either on their own or as part of a larger group with friends. Nezuko from Demon Slayer, Melli from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more were popular cosplay choices from those lucky fans who were able to attend the convention.

While cosplay was certainly a major focus of the convention, especially on the internet in the event’s aftermath, the convention was also host to plenty of exciting announcements and news.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the cosplays seen in Anime Boston 2023 from Demon Slayer to Pokémon, as well as briefly recaps the most important announcements.

Anime Boston 2023 served as a massive meeting ground for fans of Demon Slayer, Pokémon, and everything in between

Cosplays and announcements

As for major announcements and news coming out of Anime Boston 2023, there weren’t many of incredible significance. This is somewhat expected for a North American anime convention, which typically serves as a celebration of the series and recapping of previous announcements rather than a breeding ground for news. Nevertheless, there were still some significant announcements coming out of the convention this year.

For example, the North American premiere of the Oshi no Ko anime series took place at the convention this weekend, and was met with thunderous applause and praise from viewers. Several official reviews of the premiere have called it uncomfortable in the best way possible, providing an unflinching look at the darker side of Japan’s idol culture.

Hoard.of.Woes 🗡️ Anime Boston @IfangSan

But God I just want to show off my Chopper cosplay for Anime Boston

The overall quality of the series was heavily praised as well, with many fans highlighting the exceptional animation quality from Studio Doga Kobo. This premiere has only further built up the imminent television premiere of the series, set to debut on April 12, 2023.

Anime Boston 2023 also had a few other significant announcements, specifically from the HIDIVE streaming service.

Over the weekend, HIDIVE announced at the convention that it had acquired the international streaming rights to The Eminence in Shadow season 2, further adding to its massive catalogue. Also announced as being acquired by the streaming service were Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero.

As far as fans’ celebration and engagement went, cosplays in everything from Demon Slayer to Pokémon were in style for the convention. Especially popular choices for the Pokémon franchise were various characters from the Legends: Arceus game, such as Melli of the game’s Diamond Clan who serves as Electrode’s Warden. Demon Slayer’s top cosplay choice, unsurprisingly, was Nezuko Kamado.

Other franchises present at Anime Boston 2023 in the form of cosplays were Chainsaw Man, Soul Eater, Seven Deadly Sins, Soul Eater, and more. Fans are incessantly sharing their cosplays on social media in the convention’s wake, absolutely dominating discussion of the convention on websites like Twitter and Reddit. This goes to show how the enjoyment and presence of fans is an important part of any convention, as are industry news and announcements.

