Oshi no Ko anime to hold special screening at Anime Boston ahead of premiere

HIDIVE announced on Monday, March 27, 2023, that the North American premiere of the upcoming Oshi no Ko anime series is set to take place at Anime Boston 2023. The upcoming series is a television anime adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga of the same name.

Set to premiere on April 12 at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time on Japan’s Tokyo MX channel, Oshi no Ko’s screening at Anime Boston will mark the North American premiere of the series. The series is expected to premiere on HIDIVE, which is the exclusive source for streaming the anime internationally, on April 13.

Oshi no Ko’s Anime Boston 2023 premiere set to feature four central cast members

The upcoming Anime Boston 2023 North American premiere of the Oshi no Ko anime series will feature a pre-show by four central cast members. This includes Rie Takakashi, who plays Ai, Takeo Otsuka, who takes on the role of Aqua, Yurie Igoma, who plays Ruby, and Kent Ito, who portrays Goro.

The screening will take place on April 7 at 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time and will feature an extended 90-minute version of the first episode. The event will be held at the Grand Ballroom on Level Two of the Sheraton Boston Hotel. The convention will take place from April 7 to April 9 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The same extended 90-minute version of the first episode also aired in advance screenings throughout cinemas nationwide in Japan on March 17, 2023. Doga Kobo Studios is animating the series, with Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi directing the same. Jin Tanaka handles the series' scripts, while Kanna Hirayama designs the characters. YOASOBI will sing the opening theme song, Idol.

The manga series won first place at the seventh Next Manga Awards in 2021 and also won in the Best General Manga category at the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was also nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year and has been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho awards as well.

Oshi no Ko focuses on Goro, a gynecologist and idol fan who is in deep shock after his all-time favorite star, Ai, announces a hiatus. As he laments this, he finds Ai sitting in his waiting room, pregnant and seemingly choosing Goro as her gynecologist. The two begin forming a bond, but Goro’s sudden death creates a situation in which their bond is truly taken to the next level, completely beyond that of a fan and idol.

