New Pokemon GO trailer regarding Team GO Rocket activities and Master Ball set to drop this week

Pokemon GO announced in a May 16, 2023, blog post that the superpowered Master Ball was finally making its way to the mobile title. Trainers will reportedly assist Professor Willow with a free research questline that will result in the powerful Pokeball being rewarded. However, it appears that Niantic has more in store surrounding the Master Ball's debut.

The official Pokemon GO Twitter account recently shared a video link to YouTube brandishing the Team GO Rocket logo. The video will go live on May 18, 2023, at 9:00 am ET, but the details surrounding it have remained light at best.

The Pokemon GO Twitter account also confirmed that Team GO Rocket's grunts and higher-ups had met at a "special summit" that may signal a new Rocket event for players to participate in.

How does Team GO Rocket's new trailer tie into the Master Ball in Pokemon GO?

Since the latest Pokemon GO trailer won't be going live until May 18, trainers have speculated as to what exactly the new Team GO Rocket challenge may be.

Considering that Niantic has confirmed in its blog post that the Master Ball won't be made available until June 1, 2023, this event may be the lead-up to the high-powered Pokeball's debut.

Others have pointed to datamined information in previous months highlighting a new gameplay feature known as Shadow Raids. The feature is likely related to Team GO Rocket since they're the prime source of Shadow Pokemon in the mobile title.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Our 267 In-Depth Teardown is now complete. Lots of massive updates around Shadow Raids, Shadow Gems, Routes received a disastrous update, Contests are back and more flushed out, Neutral Avatar with body customization, and more. pokeminers.com/sitereports/in… Our 267 In-Depth Teardown is now complete. Lots of massive updates around Shadow Raids, Shadow Gems, Routes received a disastrous update, Contests are back and more flushed out, Neutral Avatar with body customization, and more. pokeminers.com/sitereports/in…

For the time being, Pokemon GO players are left to speculate on what exactly this trailer might entail. It's possible that Shadow Raids and the Master Ball may be featured.

The Master Ball has been linked to Team Rocket in the original Pokemon games. For example, trainers received the Master Ball from the Silph Co. president after defeating Giovanni in the original Generation I titles.

Although Niantic has already confirmed that players will receive a Master Ball from Professor Willow via research, it's possible that players could receive more than one, depending on certain factors.

Considering the fact that the Master Ball can catch and Pocket Monster without fail, Pokemon GO players would likely be delighted at the prospect of earning multiple Master Balls. However, other fans were more skeptical of Niantic's announcement, stating that the Master Ball would likely be placed behind a paywall after the first free one is given out.

Other players also stated that this recent Team GO Rocket event is an attempt to smooth over the many controversies that Niantic has been met with recently, specifically that Shadow Raids would be pointless since joining raids is quite difficult lately.

YoshiKecleon978 @Yoshi978 @PokemonGoApp Staying tuned for what it takes to defeat the shadow raids since it is really hard to invite people as of late @PokemonGoApp Staying tuned for what it takes to defeat the shadow raids since it is really hard to invite people as of late

Whatever the case may be, the community should receive much more clarity on what Niantic has in store on May 18. The details surrounding the Master Ball's June 1 debut and the advent of Shadow Raids or other Team GO Rocket content should come into sharper focus.

