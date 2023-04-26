Niantic jokes about Pokemon GO Remote Raid controversy, takes down tweet later

Niantic's recent changes to remote raiding in Pokemon GO have sparked controversy, leaving many players feeling ostracized and forgotten. A recent tweet by Niantic's official account made light of player complaints by posting a Rotten Tomatoes-style score for going outside, complete with the hashtags #NianticLabs and #GetOutside. The tweet only served to further infuriate fans, who saw it as evidence that Niantic was neglecting their concerns.

Pokemon GO's biggest controversy of 2023 has centered around Niantic's changes to remote raiding. After the company imposed a hard cap on the number of remote raids that can be played per day, several players with disabilities and those living in rural areas addressed their grievances. Fans and content creators have come together in the #HearUsNiantic campaign, calling on Niantic to listen to their concerns.

Pokemon GO fans respond to Niantic's tweet regarding the #HearUsNiantic Campaign

Pokemon GO fans pushed back against Niantic's post on both Twitter and Reddit. For many players, the remote raid changes were completely unnecessary and mishandled, leaving those who could only raid remotely feeling punished for using the mechanic.

Many believed that Niantic's joke was targeting players, especially those who had health or location issues that prevented them from raiding in person. This has led some commenters to remark that Pokemon GO's developers were simply bullying the fanbase at this point in the game's tenure.

Hello another 1 star. @sumrtimelovin That reminds me, time to go update my review in the Google Play Store. @NianticLabs Hello another 1 star. @sumrtimelovin That reminds me, time to go update my review in the Google Play Store.@NianticLabs Hello another 1 star.

StummiesAccount @StummieTheBest @sumrtimelovin Yeah. Soooo great you had to remove the post. Just do better niantic. @sumrtimelovin Yeah. Soooo great you had to remove the post. Just do better niantic.

While Niantic has the right to make decisions for Pokemon GO, many players have expressed that the changes made to remote raiding were unnecessary. Players have suggested that instead of limiting remote raiding and increasing the price of remote raid passes, Niantic could have added more rewards to in-person raiding to incentivize players to leave their homes and join others in raiding.

This would incentivize fans to head out to gym raids personally if they could, while allowing trainers who required different accommodations to continue remote raiding at their leisure.

Niantic’s willingness to joke about the matter has solidified the resolve of many members of the fanbase to no longer spend money or time on Pokemon GO at all.

It's no secret that the lifeblood of Pokemon GO and its revenue is the fanbase. The #HearUsNiantic campaign originated as a coordinated response to boycott the game until the developers took the community seriously. However, if the latest tweet is any indication, Niantic doesn't appear fazed in the slightest.

Having said that, there are plenty of players who support Niantic monetarily and don't necessarily care about the remote raid changes.

Many players are aware that even if they don't spend money on the game, Niantic still benefits from being able to sell their location information via Pokestop spins and other gameplay functions.

This is part of the reason why some community members have completely uninstalled the game and refused to return until Niantic changes their overall outlook. However, with so many players continuing to prop up the developers financially, a boycott by some trainers may not be enough to alter the company's course.

This tweet controversy is another unfortunate chapter in the recent history of Pokemon GO. Despite fervent opposition to many recent changes, Niantic appears to be pushing ahead with their business and content strategy, while tuning out any criticism of their plan.

