How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO? Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO players have battled Team GO Rocket for years, but the sinister organization always returns after getting defeated. The same can be said of its leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, who recently received changes to their teams. Naturally, this has caused trainers to re-formulate their battle teams to counter the trio.

Since the Team GO Rocket Takeover event on March 25, 2023, Pokemon GO trainers have faced new enemy Pocket Monsters battling for Team GO Rocket. Arlo stands out for having a considerably well-diversified team, posing a challenge for even the most experienced trainers.

Pokemon GO players who are hoping to defeat Arlo in battle will have much more success if they use established counters for Arlo's current team lineup.

Top counters to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2023

Like his other Team GO Rocket teammates, Arlo possesses a total of seven Pocket Monsters that he can use during battle. However, since Pokemon GO battles only permit three creatures per fight, Arlo has to narrow down his options. One Pokemon (in this case, Teddiursa) will appear on his new team no matter what, but the other two are randomly selected based on percentage chances. This ensures that Arlo keeps his foes on their toes and makes countering him more difficult.

Be that as it may, Pokemon GO players can still formulate teams that can easily counter any and all creatures that Arlo uses with his current team lineup.

Arlo's current team in Pokemon GO as of April 2023

Slot One - Teddiursa (100%)

- Teddiursa (100%) Slot Two - Blaziken (43%), Hypno (37%), or Golurk (20%)

- Blaziken (43%), Hypno (37%), or Golurk (20%) Slot Three - Scizor (58%), Luxray (25%), Banette (17%)

Given Arlo's current lineup, a recommended team for players to use to counter it would be Torterra, Chandelure, and Tyranitar. Since Tyranitar is a Dark/Rock-type Pokemon, it can counter Blaziken, Hypno, Golurk, and Banette. If Scizor appears, trainers can switch to Chandelure to torch it with Fire-type moves and deal heavy damage. Meanwhile, Torterra has great durability, so it can deal with Teddiursa and Luxray effectively without losing too much of its HP.

Beating Arlo in April 2023

Begin the fight with Torterra, and keep this Pocket Monster on the field to defeat Teddiursa. When Blaziken/Golurk/Hypno appears, switch to Tyranitar and use Dark-type attacks on Golurk/Hypno or Rock-type moves on Blaziken to defeat them. If Scizor appears, tag in Chandelure to easily cook it with Fire-type attacks. If Banette appears, keep Tyranitar in the fight and attack it with Dark-type moves. If Luxray is Arlo's option, you can keep Tyranitar in the fight or switch back to Torterra if it has enough health remaining from battling Teddiursa, which it certainly should.

Obviously, this is just one example of a team that's capable of defeating Arlo's current collection of shadow monsters. If this team isn't working for you or if you don't have the recommended Pocket Monsters, there's certainly nothing wrong with experimenting as long as you keep the right elemental type matchups in mind.

