Latest Pokemon GO datamine reveals Shadow Raids and new raid ticket

Recently, the reputable PokeMiners Twitter account uncovered assets and information in Pokemon GO's files detailing a new type of Raid Battle called Shadow Raids. These raids appear to be a slightly more challenging version of the standard 5-Star Raid Battles and offer players the opportunity to earn a powerful Shadow Pokemon if they emerge victorious.

However, accessing these new raids will reportedly require a new type of Raid Pass, which has been a controversial item in the game. In the past, these passes were given away for free in various forms. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have eased, Niantic has started phasing out remote raids and free passes, which has caused dismay within the community.

Pokemon GO's constant stream of new content is one of the key factors that keeps players coming back to the mobile game. As a result, players are always on the lookout for the next addition to the game.

Since a significant portion of the player base grows stronger with each passing day, Niantic faces the challenge of creating engaging events that will both attract new players and provide veterans with a challenge worthy of their effort and resources. In the past, the company has attempted this with Primal and Elite Raid Battles, and the new Shadow Raids may fulfill a similar purpose.

Everything we know so far about Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO

PokeMiners @poke_miners Our real-time is now starting. First up, there are new Shadow Raids. There are 5 levels, and there is a new raid ticket specifically for these new Shadow Raids.



For those who are unaware, Shadow Pokemon are creatures that have had their "hearts" artificially sealed by a villainous organization. So far, the only two groups that have the resources to create Shadow Pokemon are Team GO Rocket, and the lesser-known but original creators of Shadow Pokemon, the Cipher Organization.

Shadow Pokemon are known for their aggressive behavior and can even pose a threat to the general public, often disregarding their trainers and attacking people. In Pokemon GO, these creatures receive a significant boost to their attacking power, making them highly valuable to hardcore players.

Lycanroc going berserk in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering that the only thing we know about these raids is that they intend to be more challenging and require a different Raid Pass, it is currently unclear whether or not this will be an improvement for Pokemon GO. It also remains to be seen if these raids will be a permanent addition to the game or just a temporary feature for events such as Team Rocket Takeovers.

Only time will tell if these new changes to the standard Raid Battle formula will truly improve the game, or if they will simply be a short-lived gimmick to boost player engagement during limited-time events.

