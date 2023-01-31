Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover (February 2023): New Shadow Pokemon, event bonuses, and more

With the Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event scheduled to start at the beginning of next month, Niantic will be introducing a host of new Shadow Pokemon for players to get acquainted with. The event will also feature special bonuses, a new Special Research story, 12 km egg hatches, and more.

The developers at Niantic have done a remarkable job at consistently adding new items and features to their AR title in order to sustain the hype and excitement factor within the community. Although not all of their efforts have succeeded in winning over every fan, the title remains fairly popular more than half a decade after its launch.

The upcoming iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokemon GO is another such attempt. This article provides all of the necessary details about which Shadow Pokemon will be making their debut with this scheduled event, along with other relevant information.

Everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Takeover's new Shadow Pokemon, event bonuses, and more in Pokemon GO

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is slated to begin in Pokemon GO on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 am local time and will remain active until Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 pm local time, giving trainers across the world plenty of time to participate in their own time zones.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Stay alert, Trainers!



There have been reports that Team GO Rocket might be trying to cause a shock with new Shadow Pokémon. Stay alert, Trainers! There have been reports that Team GO Rocket might be trying to cause a shock with new Shadow Pokémon. https://t.co/4V1TZs566c

The upcoming event will see the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni using Shadow Registeel as the third member of his battle party. This means that players who are able to defeat this formidable opponent will have the opportunity to catch this Shadow Pokemon. To facilitate the process of encountering Giovanni, Team GO Rocket Takeover will bring a new Special Research Story - 'Shadowy Skirmishes.'

Additionally, the Team GO Rocket Takeover event will add a slew of new Shadow Pokemon to Niantic's AR title. The entire list is as follows:

Shadow Registeel

Shadow Vulpix

Shadow Ninetales

Shadow Spoink

Shadow Grumpig

Shadow Blitzle

Shadow Zebrika

Shadow Joltik

Shadow Galvantula

The event bonuses that trainers can enjoy during Team GO Rocket Takeover in February 2023 are as follows:

Players will encounter Team GO Rocket members more frequently, be at PokeStops or in balloons. According to Serebii, they will be available every two hours during the event.

During the event, players will be able to make their Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. This can be done by utilizing a Charged TM.

The 12 km egg hatches for the upcoming event are as follows:

Larvitar (shiny form possible)

Absol (shiny form possible)

Skorupi (shiny form possible)

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard (shiny form possible)

Vullaby (shiny form possible)

Deino (shiny form possible)

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is expected to bring significant changes to the outfit's leaders and boss' battle parties. Pokemon GO players should keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage of this event to learn more about it.

