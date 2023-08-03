Physical season 3 episode 1 review: How does Sheila plan to take on Kelly Kilmartin?

`Apple TV+ has been making waves in the television industry in recent years and one of its best shows, Physical, is back with another season. This television series is all about intrusive thoughts in adult women. The third and final season of Physical is about to wrap up the ongoing storyline, with new competition for Sheila on board.

An American dark comedy-drama that delves into the life of a housewife-turned-aerobics guru in the 1980s, the show stars Rose Byrne as the lead character Sheila Rubin.

The official synopsis for the third season on Apple TV+ says:

"With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta (Friel), Sheila has found confidence and inner strength through her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila. In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin (Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for?"

The first two episodes named Like a Whole New Woman and Like a Bitch premiered on August 2, 2023.

Like a Whole New Woman - Physical season 3 episode 1 review

Physical season 2 ending

Set in sunny San Diego, creator and executive producer Annie Weisman explores the world of bulimia and aerobics through the leading character, Sheila Rubin. In the last episode of season 2, viewers saw Greta (Dierdre Friel) and Ernie (Ian Gomez) helping with the expansion of Body by Sheila as she plans on purchasing gym equipment.

The end of season 2 also saw an appearance by Zooey Deschanel as former sitcom actress Kelly Kilmartin trying to break into the world of fitness. This raises the bar high for the protagonist who suffers from body image issues and insecurities from her unsatisfactory marriage.

As Kilmartin beats her to the new plan of introducing equipment to her studio, she approaches John Breem (Paul Sparks) for an end-all solution.

Sheila and Greta finally team up

Sheila seems to be doing better mentally, with her classes in full swing. While Greta and Ernie wish to discuss the budget, they look to expand their reach in the market as well so long as Sheila agrees. However, Sheila has finally accepted Greta as her person.

Greta finds Ernie to be increasingly controlling of her and seeks Sheila's advice on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sheila’s ex-husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), still seems to be hung over about coastal conservation and their divorce. Following his defeat in the elections in the previous season of Physical, he has been vocal about his intention to protect the San Diego coast even when he tries to strike up a conversation with women.

He had introduced Kelly Kilmartin to Sheila with a possible ulterior motive and for an ego boost.

Competition between Rubin and Kilmartin

Sheila Rubin's (Rose Byrne) way to success in Physical has been abruptly hindered by Kelly Kilmartin's popularity in town. As she feels threatened, Rubin resorts to extreme ways to sideline Kilmartin as she asks the mall owner, John Breem, for any incriminating evidence against her.

Even though her inner voice has been more under control of late, she finds herself taken to despicable measures. Kilmartin is seen appearing in her studio wearing the same clothes. This leaves Sheila confused, only to realize that is just another figment of her imagination.

Sheila Rubin to appear on radio

The episode ends with Rubin approaching John Breem and requesting a slot on the local morning news channel to promote her business. While this could shift the focus on her from Kelly Kilmartin, her inner voices do not seem to let go of the stress caused by the entry of the star in the business.

Watch the first two episodes of Physical as the rest of the eight episodes drop every Wednesday till September 27, 2023.