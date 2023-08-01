Who does Zooey Deschanel play in Apple TV+'s Physical season 3?

The news that popular actress Zooey Deschanel will be joining the star cast of Apple TV+'s Physical season 3 has managed to make headlines in recent times. Known for her roles in projects like (500) Days of Summer and New Girl, and her music career with the band She & Him, fans are eagerly wanting to see how Deschanel fits into the dark comedy show and what role she plays.

The show follows the story of Sheila Rubin, a 1980s housewife, struggling with her weight and self-esteem. She finds solace in aerobics, and she eventually starts her own fitness empire. But Sheila's journey is not without its challenges as she is faced with s*xism, body shaming, and her own inner demons.

However, despite the challenges Sheila perseveres and finds her strength in her newfound community of aerobics enthusiasts and begins to find her voice.

Physical is a story about self-discovery, empowerment, and the power of movement that is sure to make viewers laugh and cry.

The show is written and directed by notable director Annie Wiesman, known for projects such as The Bold Type and Desperate Housewives.

Zooey Deschanel plays Kelly Kilmartin in Physical season 3

Rose Byrne and Zooey Deschanel in Physical season 3 (Image via trailer)

Zooey Deschanel is set to play Kelly Kilmartin, a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry in Physical season 3.

Deschanel's character in the upcoming season of the show could be termed as a complete departure from her usual charming and quirky roles. However, fans are excited to see how Deschanel rises up to the challenge and rings her own unique energy to the role.

Kelly Kilmartin is a complex and ambitious woman who is determined to make a name for herself in the fitness industry. Her arrival will surely shake things up for Sheila as she is a formidable opponent and will not be afraid to challenge Sheila's status quo. It will be very interesting to see how Sheila reacts to Kelly's arrival, and how it affects her journey of self-discovery.

Zooey Deschanel's casting for the role is a major coup for Physical and it will sure to add even more star power to the show.

More about Physical's synopsis and cast

Physical season 3 arrives on Apple TV+ on August 2, 2023. The official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. "

It continues:

"She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics."

In addition to Rose Byrne and Zooey Deschanel, the show features numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including, Rory Scovel as Danny, Paul Sparks as John Breem, Della Saba as Bunny, and Ashley Liao as Simone, among many others.

Physical season 3 premieres on August 2, 2023, on Apple TV+