Apple TV+ original show Physical is slated to release its third and final season on August 2, 2023. Created by Annie Weisman, the black comedy drama features Rose Bryne, Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba and Lou Taylor Pucci in the lead roles. It first premiered on the platform on June 18, 2021.

Plotted in the scenic beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, Physical follows the life of Sheila Rubin, a woman engaged in a journey of self-discovery and personal healing with the aid of aerobics.

What follows is a series of ups and downs, including those in her marital life besides the rivalries that spring up in her professional endeavours in the ever fiercely growing fitness industry.

Played by Rose Byrne, Sheila Rubin, has become television's most favourite character, owing to the character's complex relatability. Byrne is best remembered for her appearances in films like Bridesmaids and Insidious.

On the exterior, Sheila Rubin is a dutiful housewife supporting her witty yet controversial husband contesting for state assembly. However, when by herself, her own dark humorous take on life as she seldom gets to live out in the open.

Viewers can get to see more on this with the final season coming out in August. Here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Physical season 3:

Physical season 3 on Apple TV+: Zooey Deschanel to join cast as Kelly Kilmartin

As seen in the trailer, we can find a lot of positive updates in Sheila Rubin's life from before. She has now become a national television personality and her business has expanded to offer meditation services.

With this however, the trailer also shares a few glimpes of the addition of a new character, Kelly Kilmartin as her rival, played by actress Zooey Deschanel of New Girl fame.

There's a whole lot of drama ensuing in her personal life with her husband, Danny Rubin, played by Rory Scovel, well known for playing Harvard as the TBS sitcom Ground Floor.

In the upcoming season of Physical, we will get to see Sheila and Danny grow apart to a point that she feels torn between loyalty to her husband and the values he possess besides being attracted to someone else.

As per Apple TV+, fans can expect the following from the upcoming season laced with the addition of Kelly Kilmartin in the plot:

"In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin (Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has worked so hard for."

Who is creating Physical season 3?

Annie Weisman is the chief creator behind Physical, and is best known for projects like Almost Family, About A Boy, The Bold Type, and Desperate Housewives.

The show is executive produced by Weisman, Rose Byrne, Becky Clements, Alissa Bachner, Stephanie Laing, Alexandra Cunningham, Craig Gillespie, and Liza Johnson, and co-executive produced by Rosa Handelman.

Additionally Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing have also directed episodes of the series.

Physical season 3 will premiere this Wednesday on August 2, 2023 only on Apple TV+.