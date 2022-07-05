5 Hollywood stars who could dominate All-Star Home Run Derby featuring Chris Pratt, George Clooney & more

Actors like George Clooney and Chris Pratt may not immediately seem like baseball players, but they are. Not by trade, but by hobby.

In fact, Hollywood is full of actors who could've pursued baseball as a career at some point in their lives. Kurt Russell's father, for instance, was a professional baseball player in the minor leagues during the 1940s. He was, reportedly, quite the player, but he abandoned the game for acting. And he's not the only one who took that path.

Who are the Top 5 Hollywood celebrities who could compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby?

Here are the top five celebrities who might've been able to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

#5 Billy Crystal

Actor Billy Crystal threw out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 8.

Billy Crystal is one of Hollywood's biggest baseball fans. He's a diehard New York Yankees fans and can frequently be spotted at their home games. Crystal loves the Yankees so much that he directed the film "61." The movie was about legends Roger Maris' and Mickey Mantle's pursuit of the home run record in 1961.

In 2008, Crystal signed an honorary one-day contract with the Yankees. They even invited him to start in one of their Spring Traning games that season.

#4 Kurt Russell

Actor Kurt Russell was a progressional baseball player before he began his acting career.

Kurt Russell comes from a family passionate for baseball. His father played minor-league ball for the Carrollton Hornets during the 1940s.

“I played ball from when I was a kid," Russell said, according to 'Today I Found Out.' "It’s just always been in my family... I played it as long as I could."

Russell's father instilled in his son a love for the game.

"And I always thought I could do both. I wasn’t really serious about acting — I was serious about baseball. I don’t know if it was more important to me than acting, but I was a young man… and I had geared up to play pro ball from the time I was 13 or 14.”

Russell even said he wanted to ditch acting and play baseball.

#3 Charlie Sheen

Actor Charlie Sheen threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox August 14, 2012, at Rogers Centre.

Charlie Sheen used to be a flamethrowing pitcher akin to Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene. Maybe not in skill, but definitely in velocity. Like Greene, Sheen used to be capable of throwing a 101 mph fastball in high school.

UberFacts @UberFacts Charlie Sheen once bought 2,615 seats at a baseball game because he wanted to catch a home run ball



He was unsuccessful Charlie Sheen once bought 2,615 seats at a baseball game because he wanted to catch a home run ballHe was unsuccessful

Sheen's batting wasn't quite as good, but he clearly possessed some serious baseball talent.

#2 George Clooney

Actor George Clooney played varsity baseball during his high school days.

George Clooney was apparently such a good baseball player in high school that some scouts believed he could've made the MLB.

He admitted that many of his friends thought he had a better chance at making the MLB than Hollywood.

"I was good baseball player in high school," George Clooney said. "I honestly believed that I was going to be a professional baseball player, and everyone around me thought that that was probably my trajectory.”

What The F*** Facts @WhatTheFFacts George Clooney's main goal in life was to be a professional baseball player. George Clooney's main goal in life was to be a professional baseball player.

Clooney grew up a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and he even tried out for them once in 1977.

#1 Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt played in the 2011 All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chris Pratt doesn't have the natural talent of George Clooney, but he's got a love for baseball so great that he lost 30 pounds just to land a role in "Moneyball," a 2011 film about the 1998 Oakland Athletics.

Pratt ended up dropping enough weight to land the role. He played Scott Hatteberg, an unlikely first baseman who ended up securing the A's 20-game win streak that season with a walk-off home run.

Pratt also played in the 2011 All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Chase Field.

Clearly, Hollywood's got some serious baseball talent.

