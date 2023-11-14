Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on November 17, 2023. The debut of the upcoming Monster Verse series, which is the fifth project for the Legendary Monster Verse, will air on Apple TV+. This will be a joint project of Tiho, Safehouse Pictures, and Legendary Television under Apple TV+.

The Monster Verse will continue to be a joint project featuring the Godzilla and the King Kong franchise. The franchises have already aired 36 and 12 projects respectively. As a joint project, they have four films, with 2014 Godzilla being the first. The channel plans to drop Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 to be followed by individual episodes per week from the third episode.

Expected to showcase an impressive star cast including Kurt Russell, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Mari Yamamoto, it is directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 will drop on November 17

A scene from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Image via Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ plans to drop Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously on the same day. The official date for release is slated for Friday, November 17, 2023.

As always, the time to add new content on Apple TV+ is midnight, 12 am ET. Accordingly, the other regions will get the show at different times as mentioned below.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 16, 2023 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 16, 2023 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 17, 2023 12 am British Standard Time Friday, November 17, 2023 5 am Central European Time Friday, November 17, 2023 6 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 17, 2023 10.30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, November 17, 2023 12 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, November 17, 2023 2 pm

Since the show is produced and released exclusively by Apple TV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 will only be available on their channel. Viewers can get an Apple TV+ subscription from the packages on offer.

The first seven days are free for a new subscription. Apple also offers three months of free viewing of Apple TV+ on purchase of any Apple device.

What will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 be about?

Apple TV+ has already released a teaser and a trailer for the show. The first two episodes are likely to provide a foundation as well as set up the story at a fast pace.

The official synopsis, as released by Apple TV, reads:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Fransisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch."

It adds:

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earthshattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

The storyline follows Cate as she embarks on the journey to dig out family secrets as well as the mysterious organization, Monarch, that she was not aware of. She will realize that revealing secrets and bringing all possible knowledge to the table is the best way to handle the upcoming catastrophe.

Previous movies of the franchise have had references to the mysterious government organization Monarch. Dr. Vivienne Graham in Godzilla, Bill Randa in Kong: Skull Island, Dr. Emma Russell in Godzilla: King of Monsters, and Dr. Nathan Lind in Godzilla vs Kong have been the characters connected to the Monarch.

Which actors make up the cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2?

Both Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt are in the series (Image via IMDb)

The show will feature both Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell playing the younger and older versions of the same character, Officer Lee Shaw. Seasoned actor Kurt Russell was recently seen in movies such as The Christmas Chronicles, F9: The Fast Saga and What If…?

While Wyatt started his acting career in1996 with the movie Escape From LA, he is known for his work in Overlord. The show presents an eclectic mix of actors in its cast.

Besides the Russells, actor Anna Sawai plays the lead role of Cate. Kiersey Clemons will play May, Mari Yamamoto will play Keiko, Elisa Lasowski will play Duvall, Ren Watabe will play Kentaro, and Joe Tippett will portray a character named Tim.

A scene from the show (Image via IMDb)

While Matt Fraction and Chris Black are the creators of the show, Black is also the showrunner. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 will be directed by Matt Shakman. The three are also executive producers for the show along with Hiro Matsuoka, Takemasa Arita, Andy Goddard, Joby Harold, Andrew Colville, Tory Tunnell, and Brad van Arragon.

Watch out for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episodes 1 and 2 dropping on November 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.