Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251: Major spoilers to expect

With the previous installment in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series confirming no break week, fans are incredibly excited for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251. Set to release officially in Japan on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time, fans are hoping that spoilers for the issue are released sometime before this coming Monday.

Unfortunately, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 may not be as consistently reliable as they were prior to the recent arrests made surrounding the leaking of Shonen Jump manga. While last week saw the series’ spoiler process continue as normal, this isn’t necessarily an indication of future reliability considering the current circumstances.

In any case, there are thankfully some aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 that fans can count on being present whether spoilers for the coming issue are shared or not. One of the most exciting possibilities stems from the appearance of Maki Zen’in in the battle against Ryomen Sukuna, which could be what Yuta Okkotsu was setting up in the prior installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 likely to reveal Yuta’s use of Cleave as a means of allowing Maki to appear unnoticed

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 will likely begin immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Sukuna’s skin ripple with a fishnet-like pattern of small, shallow lacerations. Sukuna should be focused on figuring out how Yuta copied his Cursed Technique, in an effort to ensure that none of his other Cursed Techniques are copied.

However, he’ll likely be shown to be stumped in the same way that Kenjaku acknowledged that his thousand-plus years of sorcery knowledge was meaningless against Fumihiko Takaba. This would provide narrative parity to the series’ two main antagonists, and also establish their respective matchups as the most disadvantageous for them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 should see Sukuna become angry at this reality, likely losing control of himself and beginning to rush at Yuta wildly without thought. Yuta should be able to hold out defensively, especially with Rika and Yuji Itadori in close proximity. While he’s defending against the raging Sukuna, Maki Zen’in should appear on the battlefield and attempt to get in a sneak attack on Sukuna with her Split Soul Katana.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Maki’s attack will likely prove unsuccessful, albeit likely by a hair’s breadth. Sukuna will likely recognize that he almost succumbed to their trap, taking a moment to briefly retreat and calm himself before assessing the situation. Likewise, given how astute his deductions regarding Yuji and Yuta’s plan so far has been, he should easily realize that Maki’s sword is another means of splitting his soul from Megumi’s body.

This will likely change his assessment of the situation, forcing him to admit that as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251’s events he’s at a major disadvantage. This is especially true given he just admitted that his Reverse Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion still aren’t ready for use.

While seemingly advantageous, the issue’s final moments will likely prove the case to be otherwise by seeing Sukuna take a bold and dangerous risk. While the chapter will likely end before he elaborates further, fans can expect the subsequent release to reveal whatever this trump card of his is.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.