Akiharu Toka's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess manga gets an anime adaptation

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, Hakusensha (a publishing company) revealed that Akiharu Toka's fantasy romance manga series, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess is getting a TV anime adaptation. Following this announcement, an official X handle was opened to share a special message from the author.

Undoubtedly, fans who have been following this manga are excited about this news. Akiharu Toka launched this fantasy romance manga in Hakusensha's LaLa magazine in August 2018, and since then, the manga has collected 12 volumes, with the 13th volume slated to release on March 5, 2024.

Akiharu Toka's fantasy-romance manga The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess gets a TV anime

Following that, an official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the username @tenkuro_PR was opened to provide details regarding the anime. However, certain aspects such as the release date, production house, cast, and staff, were not revealed.

Following that, an official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the username @tenkuro_PR was opened to provide details regarding the anime. However, certain aspects such as the release date, production house, cast, and staff, were not revealed.

Yet, considering the anime adaptation for the manga has been green-lit, the production details will also be revealed sooner rather than later. Nonetheless, the comments from the author of The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess manga regarding the anime adaptation have been shared by the official team.

Akiharu-san's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I was surprised myself because I never imagined it. It is thanks to everyone who reads and supports us that we are able to develop this story. Thank you very much."

The author also added that she would cherish everyone involved in the anime's production and never forget to respect and express gratitude. Like every fan of the series, Akiharu-san is also looking forward to the anime, as evident from her comments.

Along with the comments, the mangaka has also shared a celebratory illustration for The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime, depicting the main characters of the series.

About The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess series

A character as seen in the manga's volume (Image via Akiharu Toka/Hakusensha)

As stated earlier, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess has been serialized in Hakusensha's LaLa magazine since August 2018. Yen Press publishes fantasy rom-com manga in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Konoha Satou has a dark history. Although she's not the only middle schooler who's dreamed about romance and adventure, Satou takes it to the next level when she writes herself into a reincarnated fic as the main heroine. But little does she know, her fantasies will become reality when she wakes up in her Dark History!"

It continues:

"There's just one small complication...Instead of playing the role of heroine, she's the most despicable villainess- Konoha's little sister, Iana. Which means if she wants to avoid tripping her own death flags, she'll have to remember every single detail of her story..."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.