My Instant Death Ability episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime's official website, My Instant Death Ability episode 8 has been confirmed to be released at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 23, 2024, on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For the rest of the world, the episode will be available to stream on various platforms on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me original light novel series has lived up to the hype and emerged as one of the most captivating isekai anime series of the Winter 2024 season.

My Instant Death Ability episode 8 release date and time

Yogiri Takato's childhood will be explored in My Instant Death Ability episode 8 (image via Okuruto Noboru)

My Instant Death Ability episode 8 is currently set to be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 23, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, February 22 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, February 22 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, February 22 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, February 22 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 22 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, February 22 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, February 23

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 8

Asaka Takato as seen in the preview images of My Instant Death Ability episode 8 (image via Okuruto Noboru)

My Instant Death Ability episode 8 will premiere on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be released on the popular streaming platform, HIDIVE.

Episode 8 will also be available on MBS, AT-X, and Tochigi TV for the Japanese audience, who can stream it on ABEMA and d-anime store as well. Additionally, fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can also avail of unlimited viewing offers.

For the rest of the world, however, My Instant Death Ability episode 8 will be available on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 7 recap

Yogiri Takato as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

The seventh episode of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled Standard Opening of Gate Number One Confirmed, started with the half-demon girl Theodosia, who was introduced in last week's episode, explaining her plight to Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura. Apparently, she was searching for her missing younger sister and requested Takato's help in finding her.

After he agreed, the three of them went down to the base of the tower, which turned out to be the same hall that they had first arrived in. In all, there were a total of seventeen candidates who had passed, which led the current Swordmaster to declare that all of them were now Knights of the Divine King.

However, things suddenly go south in this episode, as it is revealed that the barriers that sealed the Divine King and the Dark Lord are becoming more unstable. Upon realizing the severity of the situation, the Swordmaster prepared to take on the Spawns of the Dark Lord, who broke down the first barrier and started killing the candidates one by one.

Orgain, the spawn of the Dark Lord as seen in the anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

To not draw more attention towards him, Takato headed downstairs to the basement along with Dannoura and Theodisia to look for the latter's comrades. However, when they reached the basement, they discovered that the Swordmaster had been keeping Theodisia's people captive and was experimenting on them to extract their magical powers. Upon witnessing the condition that her people were subjected to, Theodisia swore to kill the Swordmaster.

Elsewhere, Lynel tried out his luck by trading his Apology Stones to get something useful in return. However, he ended up summoning the Goddess Vahanoto, who shockingly turned out to be the Dark Lord's beloved. As such, she reunited with the Spawns of the Dark Lord to break the final barrier, sealing him and bringing an end to humanity.

Realizing that his death was more or less guaranteed, the current Swordmaster appointed Rick as the next Swordmaster in case things went awry. Following this, Vahanoto broke down the core of the barrier, which led to the Divine King and the Dark Lord getting freed. However, in yet another shocking twist, it was revealed that Takato had accidentally killed the Dark Lord when he first arrived at the tower.

The Sage Sion is worried about the extent of Takato's abilities (image via Okuruto Noboru)

In an act of desperation, Vahanoto ordered the rest of the Spawns to kill all humans, while she suffered a mental breakdown. While the Divine King joined forces with the Swordmaster and Rick and tried to protect them, Takato resorted to killing every last one of the monsters with a single thought.

Shortly afterwards, Aoi Hayanose arrived at the scene along with one of Takato and Dannoura's classmates, Daimon Hanakawa. As she came face-to-face with Takato, she decided to analyze his power level before facing off against him. That said, what she witnessed left her in a state of utter shock and terror, as she realized that Takato's powers made him the final destination of all fates.

After coming to terms with the fact that she was no match for him, there was a drastic shift in Hayanose's personality, as she went from being arrogant and overconfident in her abilities to cowering in fear in front of Takato.

Expand Tweet

Following this, Lynel used his newly acquired abilities as a Swordmaster to attack Vahanoto and ended her life with a single strike. With the threat of the Dark Lord's return now behind them, Takato and the rest of the characters finally get a chance to catch their breath. After discussing each of their respective destinations, everyone went their separate ways.

At the end of the episode, the Sage Sion was seen conversing with her assistant. As they discussed Takato's abilities and his actions in the new world, Sion decided to bring some people that the former knew from Japan to this world.

After summoning a scientist who was involved in the experiments conducted on Takato in his childhood days, Sion hoped to get some answers from him about the latter's origin. However, her plan went awry when the scientist was mysteriously killed right in front of them before he could even venture on the topic of Takato's past. With this, the eventful and climactic episode came to an end.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 8?

Following the events of this week's episode, the hype and excitement surrounding My Instant Death Ability episode 8 is certainly through the roof. It was by far, the best episode of the ongoing anime which not only revealed Yogiri Takato to be the 'Avatar of the End', but also cemented the fact that no one in the other world is a match for his overpowered ability.

As such, expectations for My Instant Death Ability episode 8 are at an all-time high. Viewers can expect the next episode to uncover more of Takato's mysterious past, while also focusing on his and Dannoura's journey to the Royal Capital.