My Instant Death Ability episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official website, My Instant Death Ability episode 7 will be released at 12.30 am JST on Friday, February 16, 2024, on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX and BS11. However, for the rest of the world, the episode will be released on several streaming platforms on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The sixth episode of the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me series continued the adventures of Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura. In this fantastical isekai world, they are currently competing in a Knight selection test against powerful opponents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Instant Death Ability episode 6.

My Instant Death Ability episode 7 release date and time

My Instant Death Ability episode 7 is currently scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 12.30 am JST on Friday, February 16, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, February 15 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, February 15 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 15 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, February 16

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 7

My Instant Death Ability episode 7 will premiere on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be released on the popular streaming platform HIDIVE.

My Instant Death Ability episode 7 will also be available on MBS, AT-X, and Tochigi TV for the Japanese audience, who can stream it on ABEMA and the d-anime store as well. Fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail of unlimited viewing offers.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the world, the episode will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 6 recap

Tomochika Dannoura, as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

The sixth episode of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled I'm Not So Rude as to Complain After Being Saved, started from where the previous episode left off, with Tomochika Dannoura looking shocked from the revelation of what the misasma from before was.

As Takato and Dannoura headed down the tower along with Rick and Lynel, they found that the majority of the traps and monsters had already been taken care of by the other candidates.

However, when Lynel entered a room, he was attacked by Teresa, a former Knight of the Divine King. As Rick engaged Teresa in combat, he soon realized the difference in their abilities. As he was about to get overwhelmed, Takato killed Teresa with his overpowered ability.

Aoi Hayanose, as seen in the My Instant Death ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

The four of them went their separate ways as Dannoura and Takato decided to spend the rest of the day inside a room. Elsewhere, Rikuto Saito was seen fighting Aoi Hayanose, who used her Just World ability to overpower her opponent and kill him with relative ease. After the fight, she was tasked with eliminating Takato and Dannoura.

Then, she was joined by Daimon Hanakawa, one of Takato's classmates, who begged her to let him tag along. Afterward, Takato and Dannoura resumed their mission of getting down the tower, as the former used his ability to destroy all the tricks and riddles along the way. However, they were soon confronted by the High Wizard, who tried to stop them from further destroying the tower, only to meet his end at the hands of Takato.

Theodisia as seen in the My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

The duo then arrived at a stadium where some candidates were fighting. A half-demon girl, Theodisia, was battling against one of the minions of Masaki Kazuno, who was making them fight against each other so that he could collect some points for himself. When he tried to bring Takato and Dannoura into the fight, Masaki and the rest of his minions died at Takato's hands.

As the duo started to leave, they were stopped by Theodisia, who was in awe of Takato's powers. After witnessing what he was capable of, she requested him to help her, to which the duo decided to hear her out. With this, the eventful sixth episode came to an end.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 7?

Following the events in this week's episode, fans can expect to see Yogiri Takato face off against Aoi Hayanose, whose 'Just World' ability might be the perfect counter to the former's Instant Death ability. As such, fans can expect to see a spectacular battle between the two in My Instant Death Ability episode 7.