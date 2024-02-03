My Instant Death Ability episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 6 will be broadcast at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 9, 2024, on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For the majority of fans across the world, however, the episode will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, on several streaming platforms.

The anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's original light novel series My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me has been met with positive reviews overall. In only five episodes, it has established itself as a successful adaptation of the popular series and is currently one of the best fantasy isekai anime of the Winter 2024 season.

My Instant Death Ability episode 6 release date and time

Tomochika and Momoko as seen in My Instant Death Ability (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

My Instant Death Ability episode 6 is currently scheduled to be released in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 9, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, February 8 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, February 8 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, February 8 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, February 8 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, February 8 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, February 9

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 6

My Instant Death Ability episode 6 will be broadcast on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. It will also be released on the popular streaming platform, HIDIVE, for viewers in the United States.

Additionally, My Instant Death Ability episode 6 will also be available on MBS, AT-X, and Tochigi TV for the Japanese audience, who can stream it on ABEMA and d-anime store as well. Fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail of unlimited viewing offers.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 6 will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and more.

My Instant Death Ability episode 5 recap

Yogiri Takato during his childhood (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

The fifth episode of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled Alpha Omega, started with Tomochika Dannoura driving a car on a rocky mountain road, with Yogiri Takato fast asleep in the passenger seat.

In his sleep, Yogiri has a flashback of his childhood days, when he first came across Asaka Takato, who essentially served as his mentor/mother figure. The flashback was from several years ago when Yogiri was still a child and was held at a research center that was conducting experiments on him.

Apparently, Asaka had been hired by the research center to look after Yogiri, who was originally named 'Alpha Omega,' so that he wouldn't go berserk and decimate humanity one day. While she was terrified at the prospect of looking after a being who could kill anyone he wanted, she eventually calmed down when she realized that he was still a child at that point.

Yogiri Takato and Asaka Takato as seen in My Instant Death Ability (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

While conversing with him, Asaka realized that he never really had a human name. She decided to name him Yogiri, after her dog, and he chose Takato as his last name. She then taught Yogiri how to greet someone and shake their hands, which brought him immense joy.

Following this, Yogiri is woken up by Tomochika, who announced that they had reached a dead end. When they stepped out of the car, they were attacked by a fleet of fire-breathing dragons. However, Yogiri stopped them in their tracks by killing them with his overpowered ability.

Later, a ginormous golden dragon appears in front of them and announces that they had 'passed the test.' The dragon then took the form of a small girl, who said that her name was Atila. Apparently, she was the apprentice of the Swordmaster and had come to recruit Yogiri and Tomochika as candidates to become the Knight of the Divine King.

Yogiri and Tomochika meet Rick and Lynel (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

However, Tomochika and Yogiri were more interested in figuring out how to get to the Royal Capital and were about to leave, when, in an act of desperation, Atila suggested showing them the way to their destination if they accompanied her and met the Swordmaster. As such, the duo agreed and went along with Atila, who led them to a clearing where a large number of people had assembled.

All these people had seemingly gathered to take part in a selection test to become the Knight of the Divine King. While Yogiri and Tomochika were hesitant to join at first, they eventually agreed when Atila begged them to participate.

Later, the Swordmaster arrived and announced that the first test for the candidates would be to kill each other before a given amount of time. Chaos soon erupted between the people present there. That said, it was during this test that the duo would come across Rick and Lynel, who went on to become their companions.

As they got to the second location of the test, Mokomoko Dannoura felt an unpleasant miasma and proclaimed that something sinister lay ahead of them. After making their way up to the roof of a tower, they saw the End of the World below them, where a Swordmaster and the Dark God were seen battling each other.

The details of the Knight Selection test were then revealed, after which, Yogiri was seen with a hesitant look on his face. He whispered to Tomochika that he was aware of the unpleasant miasma, and revealed it to her. Upon hearing this, however, Tomochika was shocked.

The episode then came to an end, thereby generating a ton of hype for My Instant Death Ability episode 6.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 6?

In My Instant Death Ability episode 6, viewers can expect to see the continuation of the Knight Selection test as well as learn what the miasma truly was. The upcoming installment might also explore more of Yogiri's childhood, which is one of the most interesting aspects of the story.

