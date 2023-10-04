The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga is the manga adaptation of the light novel of the same name that has gained popularity since its debut in 2019. Written by Yū Shimizu and illustrated by Asagi Tōsaka, this captivating series spans across thirteen volumes.
Recently, Studio Passione, known for their work on series like High School DxD Hero and Citrus, adapted this intriguing narrative into an anime. The story revolves around Leonis Death Magnus, the last Dark Lord, and Riselia Ray Crystalia as they navigate a world entangled with ancient conflicts, magic, and modernity.
All we know about The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga
Where to read The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy?
Published by Media Factory under their MF Bunko J imprint, it has now been licensed by Yen Press for North American enthusiasts, ensuring accessibility to those hungry for this fantastical tale.
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga adaptation of the successful light novel series has been beautifully illustrated by Asuka Keigen and featured in Kadokawa Shoten's esteemed shōnen manga magazine, Monthly Shōnen Ace, since November 2019.
Through its seven tankōbon volumes, readers are given a deeper glimpse into the enchanting world created by Shimizu and Tōsaka in The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy.
Fans can easily find the digital volumes of the manga series available for purchase on major platforms such as Amazon, Apple Books, Book Walker, and comiXology. Anime fans have something to look forward to as The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy has an anime adaptation that started airing this season.
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga: What to expect?
In The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga, the story revolves around Leonis Death Magnus, the last Dark Lord, and Riselia Ray Crystalia.
When Riselia accidentally awakens Leonis from a millennia-long slumber, he finds himself trapped in the body of a ten-year-old. Together, they navigate a world torn by ancient conflicts that blend magic and modernity.
Leonis, seeking redemption, and Riselia, unknowingly caught up in events, embark on an adventure filled with danger and discovery. As they traverse a land inhabited by mythical creatures and ominous powers, the duo unravels long-hidden secrets from history.
The story intricately weaves together Leonis' quest to confront his past, Riselia's journey of self-discovery amidst adversity, and the delicate balance between humanity and the supernatural.
In summation
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy has captivated audiences with its unique combination of fantasy and modern elements. It is a collaborative masterpiece crafted by Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka, available in both light novel and manga formats.
The story has received widespread acclaim for its magical intrigue and imaginative world-building. English readers can easily access the light novel thanks to Yen Press, while the manga is enhanced by Asuka Keigen's stunning illustrations, drawing fans into this enthralling universe.
For fans of anime, the screen adaptation, led by Passione, offers a visually captivating experience. English viewers can enjoy the show on HiDive, where the first episode has already premiered.
