The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime reveals theme songs

The official Twitter account for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime series released a new promotional video on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The video featured the anime series' theme songs. The series serves as an adaptation of author Yu Shimizu and illustrator Asagi Tosaka’s original light novel series of the same name, which was initially released in 2019.

The roughly 2-minute long promotional video for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime series also focused on introducing the key characters for the series. The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime is currently set to premiere in Japan on October 3, 2023, but hasn't announced where it can be streamed internationally at the time of this article’s writing.

The Demon Sword Master at Excalibur Academy anime series has at least announced its starring cast and central staff for the series, including animation by Passione Studios. With the series being a highly anticipated one from the Fall 2023 lineup, fans are eager to see what the show has in store for them in just a matter of weeks.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime’s latest PV has fans eager for imminent October 3 debut

Expand Tweet

As revealed in the latest promotional video for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ’the opening theme song will be Sen-nen Ai by Chiai Fujikawa. This translates to “Thousand Year Love.” Meanwhile, the ending theme song for the series is entitled Yururi by Kaho, which translates to “Leisurely.”

The anime series will premiere on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo before airing on other broadcast networks. The series will be available to stream early on the Abema platform starting at 1:30 am JST on Tuesday, September 26. As mentioned above, no international streaming information for the series has been announced at the time of this article’s writing.

The series stars Honoka Kuroki as Sakuya, Aya Suzaki as Regina, Marine Inoue as Leonis, Yui Ishikawa as Riselia, and Arisa Nakada as Shary. It also has Hiromi Igarashi as Elfiné, Tomofumi Ikezoe as Blackas Shadow Prince, Ai Kakuma as Roselia, and Daisuke Hirakawa as Demon Lord Leonis. This is presumably the full cast list for the first season considering how close the series’ premiere is.

Expand Tweet

Hiroyuki Morita is directing The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime series at Passione, with Takayuki Noguchi in charge of character design. The designs will be based on Asagi Tosaka and Asuka Keigen’s original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music for the series, with Hisayoshi Hirasawa credited as the sound director.

The light novel’s first volume was published in May 2019 and is still ongoing at the time of this article’s writing. A manga adaptation illustrated by Asuka Keigen launched in Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine in November 2019 and is also still ongoing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.