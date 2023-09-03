BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 is scheduled to be released on September 14, 2023, at 11 p.m. JST. Following the release of the previous episode, It's My Go, fans witnessed the My Go band's brilliant performance.

Additionally, the episode featured some amazing developments, including Sakiko finally recruiting members for her new band. However, the reason Sakiko left CRYCHIC in the first place is still a mystery.

Also, viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 and the direction the plot will take. However, the season's final episode has been rescheduled from September 7 to the next week. Due to a special digest that will air just before the final episode on September 7, the episode has been postponed by a week, leaving fans to wait for another week.

Meanwhile, there is good news for the fans in the interim. It has been recently revealed that BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episodes 1 through 12 will be available for free to watch on its official YouTube channel for a limited time between August 31 and September 14.

My Go band might be officially launched at RiNG in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13

Release date and time, where to watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11 p.m. JST, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13, titled The Only One I Can Trust Is Myself, will air. It will air on a variety of channels, including Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, and the streaming platform ABEMA. Later, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 will also be broadcast on several local Japanese networks.

Furthermore, in selected regions, Crunchyroll will stream BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 to international viewers. However, viewers need to be Crunchyroll members in order to watch the episode. In addition, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 will also be available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel on Thursday, September 14, at 9:35 p.m. for viewers in Southeast Asia.

In accordance with location and time zone, the following is the release date for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 p.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

Following the previous episode's airing, viewers saw that the Maigo band had apparently written a new song, though Taki and Tomori were unsure how it would turn out.

However, as there was no time left and it was Tomori, Soyo, Taki, Rana, and Anon's turn to perform on stage, they began their song performance. The audience was initially quiet as they began their performance, but as the performance continued, the audience started to get excited.

As their first song performance was finished, Tomori continued by introducing the band members before resuming it again with a new song. It ended after performing three songs. As the band members were leaving the stage after the performance, Tomori revealed the new band name, My Go, instead of Maigo.

However, they returned to their dressing room and discovered a packet containing cucumbers. When Soyo saw it, she immediately realized who might have left it there. Soyo then went to find Mutsumi and met her. When they met, Mutsumi expressed her happiness for Soyo, but Soyo responded rudely, which upset Mutsumi. Not only that, but Soyo promptly returned the package to Mutsumi.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

As this happened, Mutsumi was seen returning with Yahata Umiri. But as they were heading back, Umiri questioned Mutsumi about whether or not she had made up her mind. Although it was not specified what Umiri was asking, the action switched to a new character, Yuutenji Nyamu, who was seen meeting with Sakiko.

However, as the two met, much to the fans' surprise, Sakiko was seen enlisting Nyamu to join her new band, where she asked whether she would play drums or not.

Not only that, but Sakiko also revealed in the episode that Uika, Mutsumi, and a professional bassist have already joined her band. Sakiko went on to say that they would soon make their professional debut and asked Nyamu if she was willing to give Sakiko the rest of her life.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13?

Following the release of the previous episode, fans witnessed Sakiko finally making her move. The reasons behind Sakiko's actions are still unclear, though.

Also, viewers of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 might get to see that, since the My Go band is now well-known, RiNG might introduce the group as an official member. Additionally, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 13 may include more information about Sakiko's band or a possible performance by them.

