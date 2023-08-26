BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12 is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following the release of the previous episode, titled Always Lost, fans were able to see that Anon had given the band a name. Not only that, but since Taki, Soyo, Tomori, Anon, and Rana have all come together again, they have now officially formed a band with a stage name and outfit.

In addition, the episode indicated that the following band performance is coming up soon. Additionally, viewers saw some intriguing developments throughout the course of the episode in addition to the ones already mentioned. With that, the episode ended, and fans are now anticipating the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12.

A new song is to be performed in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11 PM JST, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12, titled It's My Go, will air. The episode will be broadcast on various channels, including Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, and the streaming service ABEMA. Later, several local Japanese networks will also broadcast BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12.

Furthermore, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12 will be available to international viewers on Crunchyroll in selected regions. However, to watch the episode, viewers must be Crunchyroll subscribers. For viewers in Southeast Asia, the upcoming episode will also be accessible on Thursday, August 31, at 9:35 pm on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

The following is the release date for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12, which varies depending on location and time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, August 31, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, August 31, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

The band, which included Anon, Tomoti, Taki, Rana, and Soyo, performed in the previous episode, and fans saw how emotional each member became as the band gave their performance. After that, they were all seen in school and later gathered for practice. However, before they could begin practicing, Anon and Taki were informed that they had another band performance in three days.

As they learned this, Anon was concerned that they might be forgetting something because they still lacked a band name and costume. It was then decided that Anon would look at the costume issue, and Taki, Tomori, and Rana would write a new song in response. A short while later, Anon and Soyo were seen walking towards their respective homes together.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

Yet in the end, neither the lyrics nor the costume were decided. They were then invited to Soyo's house, where they would write lyrics, choose costumes, and create music. However, the same thing happened again when Tomori couldn't come up with any lyrics and no costume was found. The following day, the four went to school.

All of them were then gathered together once more, and Anon ultimately decided on the band name, Maigo, which means lost girls. The costume was also chosen in addition to this. It was followed by a scene showing that Soyo's costume had been halved as the episode came to a close.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 12?

Fans will see it in episode 12 of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! that the five members, Taki, Soyo, Tomori, Anon, and Rana, have finally reunited under the band Maigo, or the Lost Band. Additionally, fans will finally get to see them in costume and the band perform a new song.

