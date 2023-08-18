BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 is scheduled to be released on August 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In the most recent episode, titled Always Lost, viewers learned that after the band disbanded, Tomori started to blame herself for this. Not only that but when Tomori started to ask Anon to rejoin the band, the latter declined and questioned what they would do with Soyo.

However, as the episode went on, viewers witnessed some interesting developments. They saw Tomori's new song and the band finally perform her song in the episode. With that, the episode came to an end, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 will see the band members practicing once again

Release date and time, where to watch

On August 24, 2023, at 11 pm JST, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11, titled Even So, will air. It will be broadcasted on Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, and the streaming service ABEMA. Later, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 will also air on a number of local Japanese networks.

International viewers can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 on Crunchyroll in selected regions. However, to watch the episode, viewers need to have a Crunchyroll subscription. The forthcoming episode will also be available on the Muse Asia YouTube channel on Thursday, August 24, at 9:35 pm for viewers in Southeast Asia.

The following is the release date for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11, which varies by location and time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10

In the previous episode, fans saw how the band had completely collapsed and Tomori was taking the blame. But when she went to a screening, she ran into Uika. Later, Tomori and Uika were seen conversing, where the latter was seen motivating the former. After that, Tomori started penning the song. Anon and Tomori then appeared in the episode, and the latter requested that they perform live together, but Anon refused.

The next scene showed Tomori performing by himself at the live concert, but since Rana was already there, she soon joined her. Tomori then began to occasionally perform in front of an audience alongside Rana. Soon after, Taki was forcibly brought to the live performance by Rana. As the three performed the show, Mutsumi also featured in the episode and told Tomori and Taki that Soyo was lost.

Following this, Tomori and Anon reconciled their differences and Anon joined the band as well. After that, Anon was seen following Soyo, who declined to join the group. However, when Anon, Tomori, Rana, and Taki arrived to give a live performance, Soyo also appeared in the audience. Tomori then noticed Soyo and dragged her up onto the stage, forcing her to perform with them.

When the song first began, Soyo was hesitant to perform, but as Tomori sang the emotional song, Soyo and the other performers gave their all during the live performance.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11?

Fans can expect to see the five band members - Rana, Taki, Tomori, Soyo and Anon - practicing in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 11 as they get back together. Furthermore, Anon, Taki, Soyo, and Rana were seen to be moved by Tomori's new song. The episode may also reveal some significant developments.

