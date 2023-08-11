BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2023. In the most recent episode, titled Disbanding, viewers learned that Soyo and Anon had left the band, but it will be interesting to see what happens next. Furthermore, as viewers saw Soyo reveal to Taki that she did not care about the band's promise, it was unclear whether Soyo's intentions were genuine from the beginning.

Since the anime has already taken an unexpected, what comes next will be intriguing. Moreover, as numerous characters have already been introduced in the anime, and as it also deals with music, betrayal, friendship, and school life, viewers are interested in learning more. With that, fans are now looking forward to the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10.

Uika and Tomori will meet in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10, titled Always Lost, will air on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11 pm JST. It will be broadcast simultaneously on the streaming platform ABEMA, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and Shizuoka Broadcasting System. Later, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 will also be broadcast on several regional Japanese networks.

In selected regions, international viewers can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 on Crunchyroll. In addition, viewers in Southeast Asia can watch the upcoming episode on Thursday, August 17, at 9.35 pm on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

The release date for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 is listed below, which varies by location and time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, August 17, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 9

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

In episode 9, Soyo's childhood was depicted, showing how she was obedient to her teachers from the beginning. As the episode went on, it revealed how Sakiko met Soyo, invited her to join the band, and started the band. The episode further demonstrated how delighted Soyo was when the band was formed. Soon, though, it was shown that Sakiko had decided to dissolve CRYCHIC.

The episode also showed how deeply Soyo thought of every other member and what CRYCHIC meant to her. The next segment featured Taki, Anon, and Tomori. They discussed Rana's absence from practice and what she meant when she said she wanted to join the band. Following Rana, Anon brought up Soyo and why she wasn't coming.

Anon talked about her and asked about her address, but Taki and Tomori had no idea. The latter two then left for their homes together. But while they were together, Tomori questioned whether she should continue playing in the band since she had offended other band members. After that, Mutsumi was observed alone in her home practicing the guitar. As she was doing so, she recalled the conversation between Sakiko and Soyo.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

In the interim, Taki sent her a message asking her to divulge Soyo's address which she flatly refused to tell. Later, Soyo was spotted with other band members of her school. When Anon and Tomori approached her and tried to speak with her, she ignored them. The next day, Taki went to talk to Soyo as soon as she learned this.

But when she inquired why she was not coming to the practice, Soyo responded that it was none of her business and that everything was just a lie to keep the band together. Taki then went to school and recruited one of her classmates, Umiri, as the new bassist.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

However, Umiri soon followed suit, claiming that the group was not yet prepared to welcome new members. After that, Taki revealed to Tomori and Anon the argument between herself and Soyo. However, as Anon listened to the conservation, she left the practice, stating that Tomori should perform with CRYCHIC and Soyo rather than with her. Tomori was then seen sobbing.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 10?

Now that fans have discovered that Soyo and Anon have also left the band, the band has completely disbanded, with only Tomori and Taki remaining. It will be revealed whether Taki or Tomori also quit the band in the upcoming episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!!.

Additionally, fans will witness Tomori run into Uika at a planetarium as she is concerned about the band's future. Uika will then speak to her as they both will meet.

