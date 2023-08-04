BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 is slated to be released on August 10, 2023. Following the release of its eight-episode run titled Why, viewers of the series observed that since Tomori and the other band members decided to perform Spring Sunlight, Soyo cut off with them. Additionally, Uika and Sakiko were seen interacting in the episode. Following their conversation, Sakiko said something important to Uika that was not shown in the episode.

In addition, Soyo and Mutsumi appeared together in the episode. While together, Soyo asked Mutsumi to provide her with Sakiko's address. However, when Soyo and Mutsumi arrive at Sakiko's house, Sakiko refuses to accept Soyo's apology. With that, the episode concluded, and fans are now looking forward to the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 to see how the story will progress.

Soyo might be in the lead role in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11 PM JST, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9, titled, Disbanding, will air. Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and the streaming service ABEMA will all air the ninth episode. Later on, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 will also air on several local Japanese networks.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 will also be available on Crunchyroll in selected areas for international viewers. Furthermore, on Thursday, August 10, at 9:35 PM on the Muse Asia YouTube channel, Southeast Asian viewers can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9.

Here is the release schedule for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9, which varies by region and time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, August 10, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 9 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

The previous episode began with Soyo questioning Taki and the other band members about why they decided to play Spring Sunlight despite saying they would not. As Soyo was saying this, Taki disagreed with her, claiming they had not said they would stop playing Spring Sunlight.

After this, Tomori and Anon were seen in their class, where their classmates praised them for their performance. As this occurred, Tomori was seen to be upset by the fact that they performed Spring Sunlight despite Sakiko's presence. Anon then told Tomori they could visit Sakiko's class and meet her there. Tomori agreed to the plan\, and the two went to meet Sakiko; however, when Sakiko arrived, she completely ignored the two.

After that, Anon was seen with Tomori and appeared worried that Soyo hadn't gotten in touch with them. Anon and Tomori then went to Ring Cafe, where Taki works. But when Anon brought up Soyo, Taki pretended not to be bothered and said they would perform again. Tomori and Anon then went to Soyo's school, but she was absent. Not only that, but fans also watched Soyo's messages to Sakiko.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

As these things were highlighted, viewers were treated to Uika's appearance in the episode. Uika appeared alongside Sakiko, and the two later recalled how happy and carefree they had been as children and how they became friends. After that, Soyo was seen in the school and later with Mutsumi, where she spoke with her and asked for Sakiko's address. Following extensive discussion, Mutsumi took Soyo to Sakiko's house.

However, when Soyo arrived and apologized to Sakiko, Sakiko refused, claiming that Soyo was only concerned with herself and not with others. Not only that but when Soyo contended that she was the one who formed the band, Sakiko claimed that was also the reason she disbanded the band. Sakiko went on to say not to involve her in any future matters.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9?

In the most recent episode, it was revealed that Sakiko had advised Soyo to refrain from involving her in any future issues and that Soyo was also not responding to messages from Anon and Tomori. Fans can expect to see Soyo's childhood and how well-behaved she was in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! Episode 9. In addition to this, the episode may also demonstrate how significant CRYCHIC was to Soyo.

