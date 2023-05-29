Girls Band Cry original Anime reveals key visual

Girls Band Cry finally released the key visual for the anime series on Twitter, in a post uploaded on May 29, 2023, at 6:27 pm IST. The anime and manga community is incredibly excited and the anticipation seems to grow as the days progress. One of the reasons for this is that anime viewers have no idea of what to expect since this is an original anime project undertaken by none other than Toei Animation.

Additionally, it is noteworthy that the digital distribution of the two soundtracks named Namonaki Nanimokamo (Nameless Name) and Itsuwari no Kotowari (No Rhyme Nor Reason) has commenced. Furthermore, Girls Band Cry’s CD single as well as the aforementioned tracks are set to be released on July 26, 2023.

Girls Band Cry: Key visual, official music videos, main cast, and staff

Key visual

The key visual of Girls Band Cry has a rather interesting art style. In the key visual, we see some of the main characters clustered together. Some of these characters include Nina Iseri, Subaru Awa, Rupa,Tomo Ebizuka, and Momoka Kawaragi.

If the key visual is an accurate representation of what fans can expect, it’s safe to say that Girls Band Cry should feature a vibrant color palette that matches the tone and energy of the music explored. Let's take a look at the main cast and staff that will be working in the anime series.

Cast

Rina will play Nina Iseri

Yuuri will play Momoka Kawaragi

Mirei will play Subaru Awa

Nagito will play Tomo Ebizuka

Shuri will play Rupa

Staff

Production: Toei Animation

Director: Kazuo Sakai (Love Live! Sunshine!! and Mushi-Uta)

Character Design: Nari Teshima

CG Director: Mari Kondou and Jae Hoon Jung

Music: Kenji Tamai

Soundtracks

The first track had a rather sad subject, but the music was quite groovy in comparison. The drummer in Girls Band Cry certainly shined in this song.

However, the song had an incredibly catchy chorus and the singer’s powerful vocals were perfect for this song.

The second track Itsuwari Kotowari was electric. This song had hints of Blues influence that was seamlessly infused with J-rock, which gave rise to an enjoyable track. The video also had an interesting art style that deviated from the CGI that was used in the earlier track.

Plot

In her second year of high school, the protagonist leaves, determined to work solo in Tokyo and pursue admission into university. One girl faces betrayal from friends, feeling lost.

Meanwhile, another girl, abandoned by her parents, navigates the city through part-time jobs. The world disappoints consistently, and plans rarely unfold as anticipated. Yet, amid it all, a desire emerges for something to cherish continuously. A belief lingers in finding a place of belonging, and so, they sing.

