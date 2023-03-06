8 best anime to watch for beginners

Anime is a genre of animated entertainment that has become immensely popular around the world. With its unique art style and engaging storylines, anime has captured the hearts of millions of fans. Over the years, numerous anime have been released, each with its own style, characters, and plot.

One of the things that sets anime apart from other forms of animation is its ability to tackle complex and mature themes. From exploring the nature of humanity to the meaning of life and death, anime often deals with topics that other animated entertainment would shy away from.

Anime also boasts a diverse range of genres, from action and adventure to romance and drama.

Death Note, One Punch Man, and 6 other best anime to watch for beginners

8. My Hero Academia

Popular Japanese manga and anime series My Hero Academia examines the concept of heroism in a world where nearly everyone possesses superhuman abilities. Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the tale, aspires to be a hero despite not possessing a Quirk.

My Hero Academia explores the complexities of heroism and the darker side of villainy through the protagonist's path and the study of complex characters. It has distinguished itself in the shonen category and has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to its dynamic animation and distinctive character designs.

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones Studio A)

The characters' struggles with what it means to be a hero are evident throughout the entire series. The main character, Midoriya, is the ideal illustration of this. He aspires to be a hero like All Might, the best of all heroes. But he must confront the harsh truth that he lacks a Quirk, which makes his dream seem unattainable.

Midoriya's desire to become a hero never wavers in the face of difficulties. He is a fascinating and relatable figure because he is smart, diligent, and determined. His path is proof that being a hero isn't just about having superhuman strength; it's also about the decisions we make and the actions we take when faced with difficulty.

7. One Punch Man

The Japanese manga and cartoon series One Punch Man was made by ONE in 2009. The protagonist of the story is Saitama, a hero who can vanquish any foe with a single punch but grows weary of facing uninteresting foes.

By playing with the concept of a hero who is overpowered and lacks the typical character growth and development seen in the genre, the series subverts common shonen anime and manga tropes.

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man has a devoted following thanks to its distinctive fusion of humor, action, and satire. Both critics and viewers have praised its dynamic combat scenes and animation design.

Saitama's godlike power contrasts with his unassuming attitude and lack of recognition as a genuine hero in the series, which provides humor. In conclusion, One Punch Man presents an entertaining perspective on the superhero genre that is both fascinating and entertaining.

6. Dr. Stone

A well-liked manga and anime series called Dr. Stone has won the hearts of many viewers all across the world. The narrative centers on Taiju, a high school student who is petrified alongside the rest of humanity.

Senku, a classmate and friend of Taiju, frees him from his stone prison after thousands of years because he was able to escape petrification. Senku is a scientific genius who is motivated to use his extensive knowledge and skills to completely reconstruct society.

Senku sets out to construct a new world free from the greed and corruption that afflicted the previous one, together with Taiju and a few other allies.

Senku (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Along with its endearing characters and imaginative world-building, the series is renowned for its distinctive fusion of science, adventure, and humor. Dr. Stone has also received appreciation for its educational value, since it does a great job of introducing readers and viewers to a variety of scientific theories and topics in a lighthearted and approachable manner.

For anyone who enjoys a good adventure narrative and wants to understand more about the wonders of science and technology, Dr. Stone is a must-read or watch.

5. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note is a psychological thriller anime that has captured the attention of anime fans around the world. The story revolves around a high school student named Light Yagami, who discovers a mysterious notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it.

With this newfound power, Light sets out to rid the world of criminals and create a utopia. However, his actions attract the attention of a detective named L, who is determined to catch the person behind the mysterious killings.

The anime's unique premise, coupled with its complex characters and thought-provoking themes, makes it one of the greatest anime of all time. The anime explores the morality of justice and the lengths people will go to achieve their goals, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in psychological thrillers.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Full Metal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an action-packed anime that follows the journey of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, as they search for the Philosopher's Stone in order to restore their bodies. Along the way, they encounter various allies and enemies, uncover the dark secrets of their world, and confront their own past mistakes.

The anime's incredible animation, compelling storyline, and memorable characters have earned it a place among the greatest anime of all time. The anime explores themes such as sacrifice, redemption, and the true meaning of family, making it a powerful and emotionally resonant experience.

3. Naruto

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is a long-running anime that has become a cultural phenomenon around the world. The anime follows the journey of a young ninja named Naruto Uzumaki as he trains to become the strongest ninja in his village and protect his friends. Along the way, he learns valuable life lessons, makes lasting friendships, and confronts powerful enemies.

The anime's unique world-building, memorable characters, and epic battles have made it one of the greatest anime of all time. The anime explores themes such as friendship, perseverance, and the importance of hard work, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for an inspiring and action-packed anime.

2. Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei animation)

After Dragon Ball Z left off, Goku and his pals were leading peaceful lives in Dragon Ball Super. Nevertheless, when a strong god of destruction named Beerus comes, Goku must once more put on his combat uniform and save the universe.

The show follows Goku and his allies as they engage in combat with formidable adversaries, such as other gods and strong warriors from all throughout the globe. The show looks at issues like friendship, loyalty, and how crucial it is to never give up in the face of difficulty.

The animation in Dragon Ball Super is of a high caliber, and the music is noteworthy. The animation is smooth and expertly done, and the action scenes are exciting and quick-paced. A combination of upbeat rock and orchestral music makes up the soundtrack, which nicely accompanies the action on screen.

Despite ending in March 2018, there are still a lot of rumors surrounding Dragon Ball Super's future. The series has left viewers wanting more, and many are hoping that the story will continue.

1. One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei animation)

The show is renowned for its grand story arcs, each of which features the introduction of fresh faces, settings, and conflicts. The show also examines issues of loyalty, friendship, and the value of pursuing one's ambitions.

With their own distinct personalities and backstories, the characters in One Piece are many and memorable. Fans adore Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, for their camaraderie and commitment to one another.

The series also includes a wide variety of antagonists, each with their own unique goals and abilities. The pirate leader and former Warlord of the Sea Crocodile, who possesses a sand-based Devil Fruit power, is one of the most well-known antagonists.

Millions of fans all over the world are devoted to the popular anime series One Piece. Its successful storyline, enduring characters, top-notch animation, and epic soundtrack all played a part.

Without a doubt, One Piece will be a fan favorite for years to come, with fans eagerly expecting the series' upcoming installment.

Final thoughts

Anime has produced countless memorable and impactful series over the years, but Death Note, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Naruto stand out as the three greatest anime of all time.

Whether you're looking for a thought-provoking psychological thriller, an emotionally resonant action-adventure, or an inspiring tale of perseverance, these shows are sure to satisfy your anime cravings.

