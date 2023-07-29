BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8 is slated to be released on August 3, 2023. Fans of the series know that Tomori and her other band members were finally able to perform in the live concert, as shown in the series' previous episode, titled Even after Today's Concert Ends. Not only that, but after their first song ended, Tomori revealed her feelings to the audience.

Soon after, Tomori began singing a different song, which drew mixed reactions from some characters. The episode also featured Sakiko and Mitsumi as well as the Afterglow band.

Now, fans can't wait to watch the upcoming episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!!

Uika from Sumimi band to be featured in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8, titled Why, will air on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The eight episodes will be broadcast on Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and the streaming service ABEMA. Later, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8 will air on a number of regional Japanese networks as well.

International viewers can also watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8 on Crunchyroll in select regions. Those who live in Southeast Asia can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8 on Thursday, August 3, at 9.35 pm on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

As broadcast times vary depending on location and time zone, here is the release roster around the world for BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, August 3, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, August 3, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7

As the last episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! began, fans watched Tomori, Anon, Rana, Soyo, and Taki check their instruments and rehearse before the live concert. After Anon and the others had finished rehearsing, the five went to their waiting room. Anon and Soyo, however, decided to go to the hallway, while Tomori and Taki stayed in the room.

There, Taki boosted Tomori's morale while Anon brought some snacks. Soon after, all five reassembled, and the concert began. Taki, Tomori, and Anon appeared to be nervous as the other bands' turn came first. When their chance to perform in the live concert came around, Anon was nervous and unable to maintain her composure as they all walked on to the stage.

After two initial unsuccessful attempts, the band successfully performed the song. Tomori couldn't sing properly at first, but after seeing Sakiko, and Mutsumi, managed to sing perfectly. Sakiko appeared to be revived by this as well. As Tomori and her band performed their first live concert, the Afterglow band also came to cheer them on.

After performing their first song, Tomori burst out and revealed how she was feeling the entire time, before going on to sing Spring Sunlight. Soyo was seen to be somewhat hesitant as they performed the track.

On the other hand, when Sakiko listened to Tomori sing, she started to cry and walked away from the crowd. As she left, Soyo noticed her crying.

Following this, Tomori and her band continued singing, and by the time they were done, a large crowd had gathered to watch them play. Following the set, Soyo was seen enraged and asked Tomori angrily why she had decided to sing Spring Sunlight.

The episode then came to a close and a credit scene was shown, which featured Sakiko walking by herself and spotting Uika from the Sumimi band's billboard. As soon as she noticed Uika's billboard, she called and asked her to help her forget everything.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8?

As seen in the previous episode, Tomori decided to play Spring Sunlight, and Sakiko was left crying. Fans can therefore anticipate seeing Sakiko and Uika in a significant role in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 8. Not only that, but viewers will also witness the relationship that Sakiko shares with Uika.

Furthermore, the episode will feature Soyo deciding to break off contact with all her band members. This was prompted by Sakiko's emotional reaction to Tomori and the others performing Spring Sunlight in episode 7.

