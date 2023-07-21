BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 is set to be released on July 27, 2023. In the previous episode, titled Why Now?, fans of the series saw Taki pushing herself hard to work on the music composition. Not only that, but the episode also showed that she was becoming agitated as the rehearsals were not going as well as she had hoped while she was vigorously trying her best.

The episode also highlighted how much Soyo and Taki missed Sakiko and her involvement in the band. Viewers also watched that, finally, Sakiko told Mutsumi that she would talk to Soyo but only on the day of the performance in the concert. With that, the fandom community is as excited as ever for the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 as Sakiko will finally reveal why she left.

Tomori and her band members will finally perform their song in a live concert in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11 pm JST, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7, titled, Even after Today's Live, will air. The seventh episode will air on Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and the streaming service ABEMA. The episode will then be aired on various local Japanese networks.

International viewers can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 on Crunchyroll in selected regions. However, they must have a Crunchyroll subscription. Southeast Asian viewers can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel on Thursday, July 27, at 9.35 pm. (UTC+08:00).

The following release dates for episode 7 are offered as broadcast times vary based on location and time zone:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, July 27, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

As the previous episode began, Anon was seen practicing guitar, and Tomori was seen writing lyrics. Following this, the action switched to a live studio, where Tomori, Anon, Soyo, and Taki could be seen. There, Tomori revealed that she had written a new song. Once everyone has seen it, Taki announces that she will write the music for it.

As the episode progressed, it was also shown that Soyo missed Sakiko and visited her school to meet her. However, when Sakiko saw Soyo standing at the gate, she changed her plans. The next scene in the episode showed the four getting together once more for practice the next day while Taki had composed the music.

However, just as they were about to begin practicing, Rana appeared and began playing the guitar. After hearing her play the guitar, Taki went back to edit the music.

After that, all four of them returned for practice for the new song the next day, but Rana didn't come, and Taki started to miss Sakiko. Rana arrived the next day, but as soon as they finished practicing, Taki began criticizing Soyo and Anon for their performance. On the other hand, the next day, Soyo tried to meet Sakiko again but was again unsuccessful. Sakiko then met Mutsumi and decided to speak with Soyo.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

As the four again arrived for practice, Taki started criticizing Anon and got into a small argument with some of them. Following this, Taki was seen as depressed about the band and how they needed to perform in the concert. However, as Taki stayed at school and did not attend practice, Anon and Tomori waited outside her school. They eventually met Taki and cleared things up.

While they were discussing the concert, Rana arrived, and they discovered that Rana attends the same school as Taki and is in his third year.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7?

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 release date and time (Image via SANZIGEN)

Since Sakiko has decided to talk to Soyo in the latest episode, BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 7 might show Sakiko telling why she left the band to Soyo. Not only that, but Tomori, Anon, Soyo, and Taki will finally perform in the concert in this episode. Now how it will go needs to be seen in the upcoming episode.

