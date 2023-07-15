BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6 is set to be released on July 20, 2023. Following the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!!'s fifth episode, titled I'm not running away! viewers of the anime series witnessed astonishing developments. The previous episode revealed the direction the anime will follow in subsequent episodes.

With that said viewers have been praising the season thus far for its incredible story, with many believing that it is one of the best in the BanG Dream! franchise. Additionally, fans have lauded the way each character was introduced, particularly Rana in the most recent episode. With that, fans are now anticipating BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6 to see what surprises await them.

Taki will be shown irritated in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6, titled Why, When It's Too Late, will air on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The sixth episode will be broadcast on Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and the streaming service ABEMA. The episode will then be broadcast on various Japanese networks.

While international fans can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6 on Crunchyroll in select regions, in order to watch the upcoming episode, they must have a Crunchyroll subscription.

Furthermore, those in Southeast Asia can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel on Thursday, July 20, at 9:35 pm (UTC+08:00).

Given that broadcast times vary depending on location and time zone, the following release dates for episode 6 are provided:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, July 20, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5

As the fifth episode of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! aired, fans were surprised to see Kaname Rana join the band. Rana asked to start the band practice, but everyone soon went to a restaurant to talk. At the restaurant, they asked Rana why she wanted to join the band, to which Kaname stated that Tomori is an interesting woman.

Soon after Anon left the conversation, Rana followed suit without adding anything more. As Anon returned home, she began to worry that now that Rana had joined the band, she might not be able to stand out, and she began to practice her guitar. But, unable to practice, she watched a video instead. Following this, the action shifted to the next day, when Anon was seen talking to Tomori and suggesting that they might need a new song with an easy guitar intro.

However, in response to her, Tomori stated that she only writes the song and is unaware of the guitar part. Next, all four, Tomori, Soyo, Anon, and Taki, were seen together, and Taki mentioned that they could perform at a concert. However, as Soyo and Taki got ready to practice, Anon began to criticize them for being unable to do so for a variety of reasons.

Taki became irritated and told Anon that all she wants to do is play an easy guitar part and stay in the spotlight, despite the fact that she does not know how to play the guitar. She went on to say that Anon is only running away from everything. As Taki said this, Anon bolted, and Tomori followed her, while Soyo agreed that someone needed to remind her.

Following this, Tomori was seen with Anon, with whom she opened up and disclosed her past. Following this, they later met Taki and Soyo and decided to do the live concert.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6?

Nooberton @Nooberton_Anime I caught up to "It's My Go" (they dropped the first 3 episodes all at once so I had 4 to watch) it's crazy how much this show clears all the Bang Dream shows/movies before it. Actually is my favorite thus far for the season.

As seen in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5, everyone was taken aback by Rana's sudden declaration of her desire to join the girls' band. Now that Taki, Soyo, Anon, and Tomori decided to do the live concert in the previous episode, fans can expect the band to begin practicing in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 6. However, as they practice for the live concert, Taki will become irritated because the rehearsals will not go as smoothly as she had hoped.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

