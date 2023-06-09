Hoshikuzu Telepath anime releases new teaser and cast members

On Thursday, June 8, the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime team published its first promotional video. The plot revolves around a girl named Umika Konohoshi and an alien named Yu Akeuchi. In addition to its debut PV, the animation team unveiled two new cast members. The creators further disclosed the anime's release window.

The forthcoming Hoshikuzu Telepath anime has sparked great interest since the promotional trailer was released. The Hoshikuzu Telepath anime will be based on Rasuko Okuma's four-panel Japanese manga series. Since May 2019, the manga series has been serialized in Houbunsha's Seinen manga publication, Manga Time Kirara. Furthermore, its chapters had been combined into three Tankobon volumes, which included a total of 43 chapters as of October 2022.

The Hoshikuzu Telepath anime will air this year during the fall anime season

Release window, trailer, and staff members

On October 7, 2022, it was announced that the manga Hoshikuzu Telepath would receive an anime television series adaptation. It was followed by the first promotional video on Thursday, June 8, as previously reported. In addition to this, the producers also revealed that the anime would air in October 2023, making it a fall anime. The trailer mainly focused on Umika Konohoshi, who was seen as a quiet girl, afraid of conversing with people.

The next character in the video was a transfer student named Yu Akeuchi, an alien with no memories of her journey to Earth. The trailer then introduced two additional side characters, Haruno Takaragi, and Matataki Raimon.

In addition, Kaori will be the anime's director. Kaori, together with Natsuko Takahashi, is also in charge of the series scripts. Natsuko is recognized for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure, In Another World with My Smartphone, Bleach: Fade to Black and Bleach: Hell Verse, whereas Kaori is known for Code: Breaker, The Quintessential Quintuplets, A Certain Magical Index, and many other series.

Takahiro Sakai, famed for Psycho-Pass, Deadman Wonderland, and Yuki Yuna is a Hero, is also on the staff list of the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime and is serving as the Chief Animation Director in addition to creating the characters. While these are the staff members, Studio Gokumi is the studio responsible for the anime. Accel World, Aoashi, Bungo Stray Dogs, etc. are all works from Studio Gokumi.

The cast of Hoshikuzu Telepath anime

The creators also introduced two auxiliary characters in the PV. The cast members were acknowledged even though their voices were not featured in the PV. The two members will be Shiki Aoki, who will play Matataki Raimon, and Moe Nagamuta, who will play Haruno Takaragi.

Shiki is well-known for his roles as Homura Kogetsu in Edens Zero and Makoto Asada in Cardfight!! Vanguard GZ, while Moe is a relatively fresh voice actor best recognized for work in Record of Ragnarok II as Kali.

In addition, Yurie Funato and Seria Fukagawa will star in the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime as Umika Konohoshi and Yu Akeuchi, respectively. Seria is known for Hanako Yamadagi in Music Girls and Himeno Kimihara in A Centaur's Life, whereas Yurie is recognized for Kuracchi in Mazica Party.

