Date A Live season 5 releases new character visuals

On Monday, August 28, 2023, Date A Live season 5 released new character visuals for the upcoming instalment, which comes more than a year after the fifth season’s initial announcement. The character visuals feature the same ensemble cast from prior seasons, with no changes in voice actors.

While the release of character visuals for Date A Live season 5 has been exciting, the series still has no general release window, let alone a specific release date and time. However, fans can expect this information to be made available in the coming months, with the arrival of the character visuals likely marking the start of promotion for the upcoming season.

Date A Live season 5 will continue adapting the story of the original light novels, which is written and illustrated by Koshi Tachibana and Tsunaki, respectively. While the light novel series has been over for quite some time, the anime adaptation is still ongoing, with the fifth season set to be the next installment for the series.

Date A Live season 5 character visuals confirm returning ensemble cast with season’s first promo material

Expand Tweet

The Date A Live season 5 character visuals feature the series’ starring characters. These include Tohka Yatogami, Shido Itsuka, Kotori Itsuka, Origami Tobiichi, Yoshino, and Miku Izayoi. These characters are played by Marina Inoue, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayana Taketatsu, Misuzu Togashi, Iori Nomizu, and Minori Chihara, respectively.

While there has been no release information for the fifth season available as of yet the prior four seasons are available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, it’s also currently unconfirmed where the fifth season will be available for international streaming, but fans can safely presume Crunchyroll will continue to host the series upon season 5’s release.

Describing the series' storyline, Crunchyroll writes:

“Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help “seal” the spirits and end their threat to mankind. There’s just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you.”

Expand Tweet

The Date A Live series originally began as the aforementioned light novel from Tachibana and Tsunako. The series was then branched out into several different manga adaptations, which were published in Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace and Monthly Dragon Age magazines. The series also spawned a spin-off light novel series, titled Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet, which is still being serialized by Fujimi Shobo.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.